Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. India
  5. Office Complex for Gopal Printpack Solutions / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners

Office Complex for Gopal Printpack Solutions / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners

Save this project
Office Complex for Gopal Printpack Solutions / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners

© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography © Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography © Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography © Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography + 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Vajdi, India
  • Architect In Charge: Dhaval Rangani
  • Design Team: Vishal Akbari, Chetna Shethiya
  • Clients: Gopal Printpack Solutions
  • Landscape: i-con Architects and Urban Planners
  • Structural Consultants: Savan Kakadia and Associates
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Metoda, an industrial zone in Rajkot is Gopal Printpack Solutions factory. It is one of the leading companies in Gujarat which excels in delivering customized packaging solutions. This architectural solution proposes the realization of an office building as the most representative element while the factory is kept in the background. The square plan of the office building is tilted at an angle against the rectangular site and the factory, to make it stand out on the site.

Save this picture!
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography

The design intention was to develop a language of the complex that showcases the manufacturing process of the factory. The process is such that a blank plastic sheet is dipped sequentially into inks of various colors that amalgamate to form the final Printpack. This idea of amalgamation is abstracted and explored through the landscape and the facades. The factory facade is clad in Corten steel, chosen for its inherent property of weathering, resulting in an amalgamation of changing colors throughout the seasons.

Save this picture!
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography

This facade acts as the backdrop to the whole complex, while the foreground is extensive landscaping that seamlessly integrates with the office building. The facades are an amalgamation of tilted concrete walls that act as a skin and wraps around the building. These walls create triangular openings among them that bring in a play of light and shadow against the raw concrete texture.

Save this picture!
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography

The curvilinear steps in the landscape act as an amphitheater, and further spill into the congregation space. This space directly connects to the factory, while tucked away from the sight of the main entrance, to allow privacy. The seating along the landscape makes it a comfortable and calming space for factory employees to retreat into nature. The arched openings at the periphery allow in diffused light making it an intimate gathering space for factory employees. The ramps leading to the office building makes one slow down and meander through the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography

The entry bay of the office is evident along the otherwise blank façades of the building, and the pathway makes the entry even more inviting. As one enters the building, one arrives in the waiting area facing the courtyard. The landscape flows inside the office building through vegetation in this courtyard. The workstation, private cabins, and meeting room organize around this space. Although physically segregated to justify the efficiency of function, these spaces are visually connected to the owner’s cabin suspended from the roof, transcending boundaries of closed office habitats.

Save this picture!
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography

The suspended cabin connects to the factory with a bridge that overlooks the manufacturing process on one end while leading to the dining area and guest rooms on the other. The bridge allows the owner to give an overview of the factory to the clients without disturbing the manufacturing process. Along with exposed concrete and metal, a raw wooden texture is used at various places to bring in warmth and luxury. A skylight that runs around the core of the structure maximizes natural light, keeping the spaces well-lit throughout the day.

Save this picture!
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography
© Bhavesh Raghavani, Yellow-Frames Photography

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Metoda, Vajdi, Gujarat 360021, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
I-Con Architects and Urban Planners
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors India
Cite: "Office Complex for Gopal Printpack Solutions / I-Con Architects and Urban Planners" 16 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943830/office-complex-for-gopal-printpack-solutions-i-con-architects-and-urban-planners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream