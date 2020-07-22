Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Tingui House / Canalli Arquitetura

Tingui House / Canalli Arquitetura

Save this project
Tingui House / Canalli Arquitetura

© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios© Eduardo Macarios+ 29

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Houses Interiors
Brazil
  • Architects: Canalli Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5381 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2013
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arauco, Arteeucalipto, Onduline, Sovierzoski, Trimble Navigation, Vidraçaria Bosa
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. The steep and rugged topography of the 1000 m² terrain, the abundant vegetation, the solar orientation and the landscape of the Tingui Park as surroundings, guided our concepts in this 350 m² house that was built in the period of three months.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

As we did not want to cause a negative impact on the neighborhood and on the terrain, choices of materials, team, the techniques and the construction process were extremely planned.  The architecture of the house comes in and rests gently on the existing landscape.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Pieces of wood, glass, masonry and existing-in-the-terrain stones were used. Wood was applied as structure in almost the whole house and its closure is almost 100% in glass;  versatile equation from the point of view of technical workability and final aesthetics.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

A symbolic constant simbiosis of “inside and outside” is also created;  the vegetation is part of the internal scenario, as well as the house seems inserted in the nature.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

For a perfect understanding of the set, we developed a 1:50 scale house model where all the pieces of wood were in their true dimensions and positions.  Thus, four tests were carried out with the entire team before the begining of the construction, with assured  reduction in execution time, material savings and no waste.

All the proposed concepts were well accepted by the owners, a couple of advertisers from Curitiba, and transformed their way of life, their consuetudes and visions; as declared by one of them: “... with that, the house made me understand that the important fact is to live well. The elegance of simplicity ”.

An open and integrated place is a sustainable space to live, inspire and live with friends, partners and family collaborators, where gathering with artists and creatives from around the world is constant

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Canalli Arquitetura
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInteriors ArchitectureResidentialHouses InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Tingui House / Canalli Arquitetura" [Casa Tingui / Canalli Arquitetura] 22 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943800/tingui-house-canalli-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream