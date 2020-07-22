Tingui House / Canalli Arquitetura

+ 29

Houses, Houses Interiors • Brazil Architects: Canalli Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5381 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2013

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arauco , Arteeucalipto , Onduline , Sovierzoski , Trimble Navigation , Vidraçaria Bosa

Text description provided by the architects. The steep and rugged topography of the 1000 m² terrain, the abundant vegetation, the solar orientation and the landscape of the Tingui Park as surroundings, guided our concepts in this 350 m² house that was built in the period of three months.

As we did not want to cause a negative impact on the neighborhood and on the terrain, choices of materials, team, the techniques and the construction process were extremely planned. The architecture of the house comes in and rests gently on the existing landscape.

Pieces of wood, glass, masonry and existing-in-the-terrain stones were used. Wood was applied as structure in almost the whole house and its closure is almost 100% in glass; versatile equation from the point of view of technical workability and final aesthetics.

A symbolic constant simbiosis of “inside and outside” is also created; the vegetation is part of the internal scenario, as well as the house seems inserted in the nature.

For a perfect understanding of the set, we developed a 1:50 scale house model where all the pieces of wood were in their true dimensions and positions. Thus, four tests were carried out with the entire team before the begining of the construction, with assured reduction in execution time, material savings and no waste.

All the proposed concepts were well accepted by the owners, a couple of advertisers from Curitiba, and transformed their way of life, their consuetudes and visions; as declared by one of them: “... with that, the house made me understand that the important fact is to live well. The elegance of simplicity ”.

An open and integrated place is a sustainable space to live, inspire and live with friends, partners and family collaborators, where gathering with artists and creatives from around the world is constant