Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Belgium
  5. Kistemaecker Renovation / Poot architectuur

Kistemaecker Renovation / Poot architectuur

Save this project
Kistemaecker Renovation / Poot architectuur
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Poot Architectuur
Courtesy of Poot Architectuur

Courtesy of Poot ArchitectuurCourtesy of Poot ArchitectuurCourtesy of Poot ArchitectuurCourtesy of Poot Architectuur+ 8

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Architects: Poot architectuur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Design Team:Sarah Poot, Bram Denkens
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Poot Architectuur
Courtesy of Poot Architectuur

Text description provided by the architects. An industrial shed in an enclosed urban network is converted into a residential unit/property. The new structural elements - walls and roof - are executed in CLT slabs, in combination with fine steel columns. The subtlety of the new construction contrasts with the old brick wall.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Poot Architectuur
Courtesy of Poot Architectuur
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

We therefore leave the old walls intact and light them up by means of roof lights. Living in a-typical forms of housing requires new insights in the design process. Here, the living spaces were spread over 2 levels, with the dining area next to a patio and the sitting area on +1 next to a roof terrace.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Poot Architectuur
Courtesy of Poot Architectuur

This way, the size of the building can be felt and different atmospheres are created.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Poot Architectuur
Courtesy of Poot Architectuur

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Borgerhout, Antwerp, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Poot architectuur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBelgium
Cite: "Kistemaecker Renovation / Poot architectuur" 01 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943795/kistemaecker-renovation-poot-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream