Loensdelle Bis House / Poot architectuur

Loensdelle Bis House / Poot architectuur

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Architects: Poot architectuur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jef Jacobs
  • Design Team:Sarah Poot, Lisa Keller
© Jef Jacobs
Text description provided by the architects. A horse stable is converted into a home. The grand space is impressive and magnificent. Throughout history the building has been rebuilt several times. This created a strange composition of windows. We see the beauty of this and want to enhance this "windowshuffle" even more by adding skylights. 

© Jef Jacobs
Further interventions are minimal: some window and roof openings have been added, the attic floor will be replaced by a new open plank-mezzanine floor, a staircase and a kitchen unit will be added. Nothing further. The new planks (as shelter and mezzanine floor), the plastered panelling and the framing of the windows, whitewashed walls, the new steel exterior joinery: everything became white and light grey.

© Jef Jacobs
Plan
Plan
© Jef Jacobs
This is how the old and new details including the charm of the historical, structural elements come to their full expression.

© Jef Jacobs
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBelgium
