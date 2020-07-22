Cloud 9 Installation / collectief mars

+ 10

Artistic Collaboration: collectief mars, Jonas van put, Lauren Fonteyn, Nik Aelbrecht

Text description provided by the architects. CLOUD 9 - in collaborations with Jonas Van Put, Lauren Fonteyn, Nik Aelbrecht Bubbling, bursting, bouncing, spacing and squeezing.

This extraterrestrial landscape vibrates on the beat of its surroundings. Shifting bulbs and ridges, cavities and slopes, pits, peaks and lookouts generate an everchanging scenery for playful interaction.