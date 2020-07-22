Submit a Project Advertise
Cloud 9 Installation / collectief mars

Cloud 9 Installation / collectief mars

© Dieter Van Caneghem© Monica Monté

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
Belgium
  • Architects: collectief mars
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  49
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dieter Van Caneghem, Monica Monté
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:AutoDesk,Adobe,Van Slobbe
  • Artistic Collaboration:collectief mars, Jonas van put, Lauren Fonteyn, Nik Aelbrecht
© Monica Monté
© Monica Monté

Text description provided by the architects. CLOUD 9 - in collaborations with Jonas Van Put, Lauren Fonteyn, Nik Aelbrecht Bubbling, bursting, bouncing, spacing and squeezing.

© Dieter Van Caneghem
© Dieter Van Caneghem
Model
Model
© Dieter Van Caneghem
© Dieter Van Caneghem

This extraterrestrial landscape vibrates on the beat of its surroundings. Shifting bulbs and ridges, cavities and slopes, pits, peaks and lookouts generate an everchanging scenery for playful interaction.

© Dieter Van Caneghem
© Dieter Van Caneghem

About this office
collectief mars
Office

