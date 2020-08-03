Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
De Linde Medical Group Practice / collectief mars

De Linde Medical Group Practice / collectief mars

© Katoo Peeters

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Center
Leopoldsburg, Belgium
  Architects: collectief mars
  Area: 370
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Katoo Peeters
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Reynaers
© Katoo Peeters
© Katoo Peeters

Text description provided by the architects. By dismantling 2 single houses an elongated no-man’s-land dusted with decayed sheds is unlocked. A medical group practice fills in the liberated footprint while the masterplan forsees the development of a small apartment dwelling. ‘Qualitative densification’ as they say.

© Katoo Peeters
© Katoo Peeters

The L-shaped building promptly claims its presence in this no-man’s land. Robust and simple, but gracefull and sophisticated. Concrete, brick and zinc are counterbalanced by lustrous champagne window profiles. Concrete linings and a deepened niche hint to the Belle-Epoque building on the other side. Zinc rainwater pipes - one more functional than the other - proudly glanze at the facades. The plan facilitates an efficient daily use and seperates circulation between patient and doctor - as if it were a hospital.

© Katoo Peeters
© Katoo Peeters
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Earthly tones and elegant window configurations generate an informal ambience that does not resemble at all the cold enlightened corridors of the generic hosptital. A longitudunal courtyard flanking the doctor’s offices assures both privacy as pleasant workspaces flouded with light, sun and air. Welcome doctor’s practice of the 21st centrury!

© Katoo Peeters
© Katoo Peeters

Project location

Address:Leopoldsburg, Belgium

Cite: "De Linde Medical Group Practice / collectief mars" 03 Aug 2020. ArchDaily.

