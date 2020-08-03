Jan Olieslagers House / collectief mars

+ 17

Houses • Antwerpen, Belgium Architects: collectief mars

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Katoo Peeters

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe , PU-flooring , Reynaers Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. Behind a modest facade lurks an explosion of light and liveliness. Safe but generous. A spacious entrance hall entangles service chambers as restroom, storage space and office space and links the day with the night functions.

The transition from public life to intimacy is further on mediated by a prominent transculant steel door. Behind this door ‘places’ like living-area, kitchen and dining-room are suggested by variations in sealing hight, materiality and architectural elaboration.

A glazed timber framing emphasizes where the dining-table belongs. Long wooden beams and a wall cabinet stage the seating area.