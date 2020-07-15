Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Thailand
  5. Tamarind Bistro and Music House / BodinChapa Architects

Tamarind Bistro and Music House / BodinChapa Architects

Save this project
Tamarind Bistro and Music House / BodinChapa Architects

© Witsawarut Kekina © Witsawarut Kekina © Witsawarut Kekina © Witsawarut Kekina + 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Mixed Use Architecture
Mueang Chiang Rai, Thailand
  • Architects: BodinChapa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Witsawarut Kekina
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: SUNSHIELD
  • Architect In Charge: Bodin Mueanglue, Phitchapa Lothong
  • Design Team : BodinChapa Architects
  • Clients: Chanakan Hoiyiphu
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Witsawarut Kekina
© Witsawarut Kekina

Text description provided by the architects. Tamarind  bistro and music house is the renovation of 2 old wooden houses with over 50 years old , which is located in Chiangrai, to be desirable location at a various times by selecting it to be the cafe & restaurant in the middle of the day and a music house at night.

Save this picture!
© Witsawarut Kekina
© Witsawarut Kekina
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Witsawarut Kekina
© Witsawarut Kekina

The challenge of the design is to use less of the construction's budget with the best value and can change the aspect of Chiangrai people that still familiar with a scary old wooden houses into an interesting area , as well as being able to bring a group of people with various ages to efficiency use the area since the original area was an old wooden building with over 50 years old , causing the internal and external conditions quite shabby and decay over the time .

Save this picture!
© Witsawarut Kekina
© Witsawarut Kekina

After gathering the original building 's detail and examining the structure that can be kept and used again, the architect designed by trying to bring out the identity that is in the area. The highlight of this area os the wooden house and a large tree that has a long life with a beautiful shape that provides shade to the area is the key to the design with a variety of applications throughout the day . The designers tried to connect the inside and outside spaces to reduce the opacity of the building.

Save this picture!
© Witsawarut Kekina
© Witsawarut Kekina

The inside space is made from the use of a solid wood throughout the wall and there's a small amount of light, which it mustn't cause any change from the original structure. Begin by copying the original building's style to reorganize , choose to use the existing building frame and keep the old light way pattern as much as possible , and use the effect of the tree in the different styles to use it in the design. We therefore look for the translucent materials to decorate so that the effect of shadows , reflection from the tree can link to the exterior and interior of the building and also increasing the interest of the building in the various moments through lighting.

Save this picture!
© Witsawarut Kekina
© Witsawarut Kekina
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Witsawarut Kekina
© Witsawarut Kekina

Beginning with the inserting a translucent modern materials into the building frame at various points. Removing the top of the wall and keep the wall frame with the original opening, changing the materials from the old wooden wall to the scales flake polycarbonate sheet, cut into the same size as the original one, Install the old wall wheel pattern same as the installation of wooden wall along the original building and choose to use clear glass blocks to form the below building. Aside from these materials can be founded in the area with affordable price, it also helps to make the opaque building to be more translucent, able to use a natural light inside the building by the construction method is also friendly to the local technicians as well.

Save this picture!
© Witsawarut Kekina
© Witsawarut Kekina

The courtyard between the 2 buildings uses a landscape to surround the courtyard in the middle of the tree to connect the space between the building , creating a dining area of the the restaurant under the shade of the beautiful tree. The overall building can add much more interest of the area without being different from the surrounding, meet the demand of the building's change with the efficiency budget.

Save this picture!
© Witsawarut Kekina
© Witsawarut Kekina

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mueang Chiang Rai, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BodinChapa Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Mixed Use Architecture Thailand
Cite: "Tamarind Bistro and Music House / BodinChapa Architects" 15 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943767/tamarind-bistro-and-music-house-bodinchapa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream