Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. South Korea
  5. MASS Arts Plastiques Gallery / Form & Function

MASS Arts Plastiques Gallery / Form & Function

Save this project
MASS Arts Plastiques Gallery / Form & Function
Save this picture!
© Park Juyoung
© Park Juyoung

© Park Juyoung © Park Juyoung © Park Juyoung © Park Juyoung + 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Gallery, Renovation
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Form & Function
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  235
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Park Juyoung
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, KCC, LG Hausys, Adobe, CASAINLUCE, OYSTER TRADING, Seil Trading, Trimble Navigation, YOU AND US
  • Architect In Charge: Park Juyoung
  • Clients: MASS Arts Plastiques Gallery
  • Engineering And Construction: SEWON
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Park Juyoung
© Park Juyoung

Text description provided by the architects. On a slope in Pyeongchang-dong, here is an art and culture complex, 'D.SPACE', which follows values for culture, art, and education. This project includes a renovation of the interior and exterior space. The place is renewed for a fine art gallery, 'Mass Arts Plastiques,' on the 1st basement floor as well as is partially replaced to its deck part of the 1st floor.  The site, located half-way up the hill, is partially surrounded by a great-looking landscape and has beautiful scenery of an overlooking metropolis. The facade and space are planned to use those merits fully enough and blend well with its circumstances.

Save this picture!
© Park Juyoung
© Park Juyoung
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Park Juyoung
© Park Juyoung
Save this picture!
© Park Juyoung
© Park Juyoung

‘D.SPACE’ project tries to preserve old pine trees inside the site since it is impressive to see the tree standing through the deck. The name, ‘Mass Arts Plastiques,’ which reveals the identity of the gallery exhibiting sculpture artworks, is used as a motif itself to design its façade, deck, and terrace. The façade could be recognized as a mass but designed not to damage the view of the surroundings by the vertical louvers. Because of the landscape looked through the vertical lines, the metal louvers are perceived as the whole by the non-material image, not by its property. 

Save this picture!
© Park Juyoung
© Park Juyoung

The vertical metal lines are widely cut for creating the entrance to have easy access and the rest of the louver is designed for a passerby to recognize the whole figure of the building. Passed by the entrance, a rectangular frame is appeared to capture a forest of bamboos around a neighborhood.  Two stairway from the wide entrance is gathered into a restful terrace in front of the front door of the gallery, ‘Mass Arts Plastiques.’ The place includes an art shop, an exhibition space, and an office by which is connected to a backyard terrace. The deck on the 1st floor is a spacious outdoor and has a view of poetic scenery even when sitting on a chair by carefully adjusting the height of the louvers.

Save this picture!
© Park Juyoung
© Park Juyoung

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Form & Function
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Refurbishment Renovation South Korea
Cite: "MASS Arts Plastiques Gallery / Form & Function" 19 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943749/mass-arts-plastiques-gallery-form-and-function> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream