School Nicolas Poussin à Aucamville Extension / Tocrault & Dupuy Architectes

Clients: Ville d’Aucamville, France

Structure Engineer: EBM Ingénierie

Electric, Ventilation Engineer: SATEC Ingénierie

Economist / Opc : S.E.P.T

Text description provided by the architects. Participating in the advent of the public space, the project to expand the nursery school Nicolas Poussin takes its place as a component of an environment and not just as an object on the site. More than beckoning, we wanted the project to make sense, considering the existing context.

To enlarge a school is to project oneself into the future and think about the duration. It is not enough to produce an operating building when it is delivered. It must be given the strength to go through time and be a powerful tool.

The intervention that we proposed then allows to give consistency and functionality to the whole through a new spatial scenography. It is thus with ordinary elements, without overbidding, that we intervened within the framework of this extension.