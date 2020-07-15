Vinken House / Poot architectuur

+ 12

Houses • Boechout, Belgium Architects: Poot architectuur

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 220 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Pieter Geerts

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Duravit Nemetschek Trimble Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Sarah Poot, Lisa Keller

Engineering: DDas Bureau bvba

Text description provided by the architects. More compact living is necessary. Including in the suburbs. A plot on which there used to be a single-family house is divided into 2 plots. Within the austere constraints of the municipality's regulations, we strive to create architecture that is modest and blends in with its surroundings but nevertheless stands out from the crowd.

The design became a challenge to knead the norms and interpret them as broadly as possible. We don't colour within the lines but on the lines. A dormer is placed on the edge giving the impression of a turret. The facade is erected in white stone with a red joint.

The chimney-shape is used to provide a skylight. Because of the orientation, the living space is designed as the sun through. At the frontside, the kitchen is placed with a "porch".