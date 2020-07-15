Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Vinken House / Poot architectuur

Vinken House / Poot architectuur
© Pieter Geerts
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Boechout, Belgium
  • Architects: Poot architectuur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pieter Geerts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Duravit, Nemetschek, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Sarah Poot, Lisa Keller
  • Engineering: DDas Bureau bvba
© Pieter Geerts
Text description provided by the architects. More compact living is necessary. Including in the suburbs. A plot on which there used to be a single-family house is divided into 2 plots. Within the austere constraints of the municipality's regulations, we strive to create architecture that is modest and blends in with its surroundings but nevertheless stands out from the crowd.

© Pieter Geerts
Plan
Plan
© Pieter Geerts
The design became a challenge to knead the norms and interpret them as broadly as possible. We don't colour within the lines but on the lines. A dormer is placed on the edge giving the impression of a turret. The facade is erected in white stone with a red joint.

© Pieter Geerts
The chimney-shape is used to provide a skylight. Because of the orientation, the living space is designed as the sun through. At the frontside, the kitchen is placed with a "porch".

© Pieter Geerts
