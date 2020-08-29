Headquarters Binst Architects / Binst Architects

+ 20

Lead Architects: Edwin Remmerie (Binst Architects)

Interior Designers: Wim Heyninck, Ben Depuydt

Engineers, Stability: Studieburo Mouton bvba

Techniques: Studiebureau Boydens Raymond nv

Acoustic Advice: Studieburo Venac bvba

Safety Coordination: G4S Safety Systems

Main Contractor: Bouwbedrijf P.D.K. nv

Subcontractors: Lootens Line nv (Exterior joinery), Thermoco nv (HVAC, sanitairy), Electro Zwijsen nv (Electricity), Building Group Jansen nv (Finish)

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation former warehouse into HQ Binst Architects. The building in Luikstraat is a former warehouse that was used to store various materials. After several lives as a dance hall, restaurant, car park, and discotheque, the building is now being used as a state-of-the-art office space between the three top museums in Antwerp Zuid.

The façade will be restored to its original appearance. On the ground floor, new arched windows form an addition to the existing façade grid, with a deeper entrance door in the central bay. The whole forms an understated yet stylish look, which is further enhanced by an elegant steel terrace on the first floor.

Inside, each floor has its own character: a ground floor meeting floor with a terrazzo floor, an underground lunchroom with voids on the front wall, a first work floor with wide wood plank flooring, and under the roof with Polonceau trusses, a completely white workspace with cathedral allure is created. The soul of the building is preserved and together with the finish, forms a powerful whole.