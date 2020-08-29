Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Belgium
  5. Headquarters Binst Architects / Binst Architects

Headquarters Binst Architects / Binst Architects

Save this project
Headquarters Binst Architects / Binst Architects

© Tim van de Velde© Tim van de Velde© Tim van de Velde© Tim van de Velde+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Antwerpen, Belgium
  • Architects: Binst Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tim van de Velde
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, AkzoNobel, Desso, Jaga, Lensvelt, Otis, Vola, Adek, Adobe, Aqualex, Avantgarden, Bulo, Cantillana, Casimir Ateliers, Daikin (air group), Electro Zwijsen, Fachjan, Fastell, G4S, Ghielens, +23
  • Lead Architects:Edwin Remmerie (Binst Architects)
  • Interior Designers:Wim Heyninck, Ben Depuydt
  • Engineers, Stability:Studieburo Mouton bvba
  • Techniques:Studiebureau Boydens Raymond nv
  • Acoustic Advice:Studieburo Venac bvba
  • Safety Coordination:G4S Safety Systems
  • Main Contractor:Bouwbedrijf P.D.K. nv
  • Subcontractors:Lootens Line nv (Exterior joinery), Thermoco nv (HVAC, sanitairy), Electro Zwijsen nv (Electricity), Building Group Jansen nv (Finish)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation former warehouse into HQ Binst Architects. The building in Luikstraat is a former warehouse that was used to store various materials. After several lives as a dance hall, restaurant, car park, and discotheque, the building is now being used as a state-of-the-art office space between the three top museums in Antwerp Zuid. 

Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde
Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

The façade will be restored to its original appearance. On the ground floor, new arched windows form an addition to the existing façade grid, with a deeper entrance door in the central bay. The whole forms an understated yet stylish look, which is further enhanced by an elegant steel terrace on the first floor. 

Save this picture!
Isometry
Isometry

Inside, each floor has its own character: a ground floor meeting floor with a terrazzo floor, an underground lunchroom with voids on the front wall, a first work floor with wide wood plank flooring, and under the roof with Polonceau trusses, a completely white workspace with cathedral allure is created. The soul of the building is preserved and together with the finish, forms a powerful whole.

Save this picture!
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Luikstraat 7, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Binst Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsBelgium
Cite: "Headquarters Binst Architects / Binst Architects" 29 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943705/headquarters-binst-architects-binst-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream