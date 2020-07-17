Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Fontainhas / Fala

House in Fontainhas / Fala

Save this project
House in Fontainhas / Fala

© Ricardo Loureiro © Ricardo Loureiro © Ricardo Loureiro © Ricardo Loureiro + 9

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: Fala
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  255
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ricardo Loureiro
  • Design Team: filipe magalhães ana luisa soares ahmed belkhodja peixoto rude lera samovich elisa sassi paulo sousa
  • Landscape Architect: Pomo
  • Contractor: civiflanco lda
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Text description provided by the architects. The project is structured within overlapping antagonistic spatial structures. The ground floor is conceived as one uninterrupted space defined by a free curved wall. It is a volatile room with only one corner and two continuous white surfaces opening up to the vivid garden. Its inner elevations are carefully calculated.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Save this picture!
Diagrama
Diagrama
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Conversely, the first floor is a composition of intricate rooms and rhythmic collisions of different geometries, a sequence of irregular spaces. The complexity is introduced to accommodate all the necessary programs, adapting to the narrow perimeter of the site. A set of equally distanced wooden beams supporting the roof causes inconvenient intersections. 

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

In contrast with the opposing spatial orders, materiality holds the house together. Fluent white walls are stuck between striped wooden floors and light blue ceilings, disturbed once in a while by flat blue doors, touches of marble or a pink kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

The back façade didactically reflects the three orders. The ground floor is completely open to the garden while on the first floor a single window frames a certain perspective of the dense context. The striped concrete cornice is introduced on both elevations and a blue circle, aligned with an unnecessary pink column, ends the peculiar composition. A ground floor dissolving into the garden, a precisely divided piano nobile, a headstrong roof.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
fala
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House in Fontainhas / Fala" [Casa em Fontainhas / fala] 17 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943698/house-in-fontainhas-fala> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream