Become a BIM Professional with the Autodesk Revit Architecture Course

In the world of architectural design and construction, Revit BIM has become key software that helps simplify building design and analysis processes. As a collaborative work methodology for project generation and management, it enables architects and engineers to design with modeling elements and parametric drawings by using smart 3D objects.

Simply put, BIM modeling in Revit allows you to create a unique informational model where each element has a complete constructive definition. The BIM model considers the entire life cycle of a building, from its conceptualization to analysis, construction, maintenance and demolition. This consideration allows close management throughout the construction process, as well as a reduction in operating costs.

No inconsistencies allowed: What is Revit BIM good for?

One of the greatest qualities of Revit is its type of modeling, which allows for considerably shorter design times. Creating plans, sections, elevations, and perspective views in Revit only takes a few minutes, and when making even a small change somewhere in the project, the software updates the model in real-time in every view of the project without manual user intervention.

Revit also allows easy file management, since everything is concentrated in a single model. This leads to a reduction in the margin of error and guarantees greater precision in data records, since the program does not allow the introduction of inconsistencies.

Another of Revit's most important tools is the use of phases, which help us determine the project's construction process, be it new construction or a remodel. Each of the phases represents the construction processes of a building, such as: leveling, foundations, structures, walls, and facilities, among others.

