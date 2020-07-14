Dentist Clinic SG / ATELIER GIAVENALE

+ 20

Architect In Charge: Alberto Caddeo

Text description provided by the architects. Playfulness and transparency are the themes at the base of the project for the dental clinic dedicated to children. Three distinct areas are created within the main space thanks to the use of curtains hanging from circular rails. To reinforce the limit of these spaces, there are custom-made carpets that regain the perimeter of the curtains on the ground. The feeling from the inside of these “rooms” is that of protection and intimacy, however, the visibility from the outside is ensured, so that parents have a view towards their children while they play.

The layout of the internal space aims to create a light and relaxing atmosphere, where young patients could feel comfortable while waiting for their appointment.

The pastel shades of the furnishings, inspired by the production of Donald Judd, and the use of natural materials, help to the achievement of a friendly and relaxed mood.

The furniture is designed so that it can be easily moved, changing the layout of the room and promoting new configurations, permitting to use the room differently every day. Stools can be used both for sitting and as large baskets containing toys for children. The walls have been painted with special paint transforming them into blackboards. Different drawings appear every day, increasing the perception of a constantly changing space.

Overall, the environment promotes the exchange and interaction between patients and their parents, eliminating the classic social barriers and mixing different worlds within the same space.