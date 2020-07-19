Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Saint Martial Housing / Majolice // Atelier d'architecture

Saint Martial Housing / Majolice // Atelier d'architecture

Saint Martial Housing / Majolice // Atelier d'architecture
© Philippe Caumes
© Philippe Caumes

© Philippe Caumes

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Social Housing
Bordeaux, France
  Architect In Charge: Marie-Alice Casagrande
  Design Team: Majolice // Atelier d'architecture
© Philippe Caumes
© Philippe Caumes

Text description provided by the architects. The site in which the project took place is in Bordeaux, Saint Martial square (n°12). The structure was partially constructed and is the subject of a complete renovation. In its original configuration, the building had a garden, and is a stone build that rises to the first floor and includes a basement floor. The project involved the renovation and redevelopment of the building to create social rental housing and at the same time to renovate the usable space located on the ground floor. This operation integrates into the existing volumes and restores the complex: 3 dwellings and 1 activity room.

© Philippe Caumes
© Philippe Caumes
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Philippe Caumes
© Philippe Caumes

The built volume has undergone major changes:reinforcement of all the structural elements of the building, upgrade of the garden façade and the creation of a terrace on the ground floor,interior renovation, recovery of all the coverage and zinc work, new skylights have been created. The canopy which was extremely dilapidated from the garden side was placed and the roofing extended.

© Philippe Caumes
© Philippe Caumes

The stone façade of the building is on the public street side. It is protected and has undergone only very slight modifications: - Replacement of wood carpentry whose modeling has remained in line with the existing one, and treatment of rough iron railings, - Cleaning the stone façade and collection the degraded and collapsed parts. Special attention has been focused on respecting the original aesthetic of the building.

© Philippe Caumes
© Philippe Caumes

The garden façade has been completely redone and has been given a new coating: cladding: "equitone" brand "eternit", finish "tectiva" in Claire" tint. In addition, the openings have been redesigned and new exotic wood carpentry has been installed. Similar frames were laid around the openings. A terrace has been created in front of the garden façade: metal structure - filling by metal slats..

© Philippe Caumes
© Philippe Caumes

Majolice // Atelier d'architecture
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Social Housing France
"Saint Martial Housing / Majolice // Atelier d'architecture" 19 Jul 2020.

