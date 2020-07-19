Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Tianjing Zarsion Exhibition Center / Ruf Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Exhibition Center
Tianjin, China
  • Architects: Ruf Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yijie Hu
  • Architect In Charge: Mingbo Qian
  • Engineering: Kunlun Green Building Wood Structure Technology Co. LTD/ China State Building Technology Group Co. LTD
  • Landscape: WJ Design
  • Construction: Kunlun Green Building Wood Structure Technology Co. LTD/ China Jingye Engineering Technology Co. LTD
  • Interior Design: HWCD design
  • Client: Tianjin Zexin Real Estate Development Co. LTD
© Yijie Hu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the side of the winding tributary of Yongding River. In an endless meadow without a clear definition of the external place, the relationship between the building and the place is the floating feeling that arises naturally. The design started from the roof, we tried to use symbolic architectural language to establish a connection with the historical environment. Imagining a crystal clear water drop that would quietly dissolve into the endless and winding river. However, with the gradual development of the narrative, metaphorical polysemy emerges.

© Yijie Hu

In the layout, the water drop shape is placed into the site diagonally, which not only elongates the moving line from the city interface to the entrance, but also makes the water drop shape more intuitive. The far-reaching cornice overhang and extensive glazing applications present a directionless floating roof. Accompanied by the swaying shadow of the trees, providing a charming tranquility.

© Yijie Hu

© Yijie Hu

The building does not have a clear main entrance. Only three exposed diagonal wooden posts at the front are used to define the entrance space. The cross section size of the wooden posts is similar to that of the surrounding tree trunks, making it easier to blend into the environment visually. The floating sense of the roof is further enhanced.

© Yijie Hu

Before entering the exhibition space from the front field, one enters a transitional space under the eaves, which is lowered. And then gradually steps under the leaf-shaped skylight. We consciously controlled the interference of excessive direct light through the size of the skylight, so as to ensure the soft and quiet space atmosphere inside.

© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

In the project landing, the biggest challenge is the large span and overhang in the structure. After several rounds of structural tests, the final shape is this umbrellar-shaped, inside, middle and outside three circular steel beams and 68 radial red pine beams formed the spoke arch architecture scheme.

© Yijie Hu

The interior has 8 wooden posts and 3 diagonal wooden posts at the front end. Structurally, the indoor column-free space of 34.0mx14.5m and the outdoor cantilever of 3.7m are realized. Smoke-gray aluminum-magnesium-manganese shingles, ultra-white tempered glass, and the spruce ceiling with a small surface, the leaf-shaped exterior contour completes the true expression of the microscopic force.

© Yijie Hu

According to the integrated functions and forms of the entrance platform, sales display and logistics office. The exhibition center has set up a space under the eve with a length of 11 meters, a single large-scale display space, a finance room, a storage room, a toilet for men and women, and several sales offices for logistics.

© Yijie Hu

In the detailed design, the cavity of roof board and inclined beam, as well as the cavity of main ring beam are used to hide all pipelines including water, electricity and air conditioning.

© Yijie Hu

Address: Southwest corner of the intersection of Xinzhi Road and Chenliu Road, Beichen District, Tianjin, China

Ruf Architects
Wood Glass Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center China
Cite: "Tianjing Zarsion Exhibition Center / Ruf Architects" 19 Jul 2020. ArchDaily.

天津泽信展示中心 / 睿风设计

