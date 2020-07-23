Architectural Photographer Edmund Sumner Takes Part in the Artist Support Pledge Initiative with Chandigarh Images

Save this picture! The Leaning Man . Image © Edmund Sumner

During the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the lack of exhibitions and commissions, artists around the world started to struggle. The Artist Support Pledge, an initiative born in March of 2020 in response to this global crisis, seeks to support creative individuals, including architectural photographers. Founded by artist Matthew Burrows, the global movement connects communities in order to ensure “an equitable and sustainable economy for artists and makers of all countries, media, and ethnicities”.

Using social media platform Instagram, the project encourages artists to post their work using the hashtag #artistsupportpledge, pricing each of their creations at no more than £200. Creating equal opportunities for all, every time an artist reaches £1,000 of sales, they pledge to buy £200 of work from other artists. Betting on the generosity of culture and exploring its values, The Artist Support Pledge or APS generates an accessible platform where anyone can participate.

Architectural photographers also got on board and took part in this pledge. Edmund Sumner, a professional of the field for over 20 years states that “when the Coronavirus was in full swing, I found that most works for the foreseeable future both domestic and foreign had been canceled, I was more than worried”. After noticing the involvement of his friend with the initiative, Sumner decided to join the pledge and put, first, a series of images of a Cinema in India designed by Le Corbusier, then another series from the High Court of Chandigarh also by Le Corbusier. “The Leaning Man clocked up over 7k likes and print requests came from around the world,” says the artist.

Save this picture! Cinema in India designed by LeCorbusier. Image © Edmund Sumner

Save this picture! Hacienda Holl Merida Mexico- reyesrios+larrain arquitectos. Image © Edmund Sumner

