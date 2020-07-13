La Biennale di Venezia to Live Stream an Exhibition Curated by its Artistic Directors

Save this picture! Padiglione Centrale Giardini_Photo by Francesco Galli. Image Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia

La Biennale di Venezia is presenting for the first time an exhibition curated by all the Directors of the six Artistic Sectors from Art, Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Music, Theater. It will also be live-streamed on July 15th, 2020, at 2:30 pm (Italian time).

The Exhibition, hosted from August 29th to December 8th, 2020, at the Central Pavilion, will tackle the most significant episodes of the history of La Biennale. Curated by all the Directors of the six Artistic Sectors (Art, Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Music, and Theatre), this project is a first of its kind. Realized with materials and documents from La Biennale Historical Archives – ASAC and other national and international archives, the exposition will be live-streamed on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at 2:30 pm (Italian time), on the official website. The Speakers will include:

Roberto Cicutto President of La Biennale di Venezia

Cecilia Alemani Director of the Visual Arts Department

Alberto Barbera Director of the Cinema Department

Marie Chouinard Director of the Dance Department

Ivan Fedele Director of the Music Department

Antonio Latella Director of the Theatre Department

Hashim Sarkis Director of the Architecture Department

News via La Biennale di Venezia.