Ginkgo Swan Lake Train Station NO.2 / Hexia Architects

Construction: SHANGHAI T-DECO CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.

Client: Huazhang Real Estate CO.Ltd

Background

Ginkgo Swan Lake is located in the Xiushui New District of Jiaxing. Based on the natural ecological landscape, it uses abundant water resources and integrates rich traditional culture. At the same time, it introduces unique projects such as ginkgo forest, small train tour around the lake, art museum, ecological bird island, and water village. It is committed to build a new city to experience future life with harmonious coexistence of ecology and nature, wisdom and technology, integration of art and humanity.The second train station is the end of an wonderful journey, and is also a complex space that integrates programs such as children's club, reception, and exhibition.

Design concept: Continuous and jumping space under a big roof

If children was architects, design will be a game. Use wooden sticks to prop up a big roof, let the train drive into. Fold the roof diagonally, there would be a more wonderful space underneath. Coat the roof surface with a layer of silver, which then reflects the changing sky.

Space

Beneath the large roof on the south side is children’s club. Jumping platforms connect the site in front of the building to the site on the back, which are on different levels.With all of the ancillary functions being placed under it, the jumping platforms merge into one continuous ground. The spatial experience in between the folded roof and the jumping platforms is constantly changing. It also extends from the transparent facade and the overhanging eaves to the outdoor platform and the landscape.

Under the large roof on the north side is a flexible complex space. We built two "white towers" on both sides as back of houses, creating a flexible large space in between them, to afford programs such as reception, exhibition, pop-up stores, forum . Following the curved staircase to the top of the "White Tower", there is a loft close to the roof, giving a surprising scale jump from the large space below. It's cozy here, you can "overlook" the busy hall and the quiet "white tower" on the other side. Following the rhythm of the wood structure, the ceiling extends to the outside, tends to touch the opposite one, turns the platforms and rail into a patio.

When the train stops, it looks like a bigger toy is placed in the patio,giving the space a surreal scale reference.

Structure and material

We have been experimenting with more environmentally friendly and sustainable construction methods in our design. Replacing steel or concrete with wood can reduce the carbon emissions per square meter to one-tenth. At the same time, wood is a natural renewable resource, and its growth is a "carbon reducing" process.In this project, We make two large space with wood structure to break a common misunderstanding in China that "a wooden building is either an ancient building or a small building" .

Structural sequence

Electricity, pipelines, and air-conditioning equipment are all hidden, only the stacked wooden structures are exposed. This is also to let people understand the construction process and feel the beauty of the wooden structure.