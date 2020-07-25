Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Argentina
  5. Huerta Coworking Microcentro / FLORA

Huerta Coworking Microcentro / FLORA

Save this project
Huerta Coworking Microcentro / FLORA

© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: FLORA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Martin Alerce, VIDRIERIA PATERNAL
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The headquarters of the Coworking Huerta in microcentro is the second project executed by FLORA for the same company. Unlike the first commission, another type of project was carried out, evaluating the different typology of the existing building, the location and the user of the area. The Coworking building is located in one of the densest areas of the city of Buenos Aires, in a 5-storey building with a future accessible terrace area. The different uses were separated per level.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

On the ground floor is the access to the building and a large conference and courses room. The next level is for the common area of the Coworking, where a large kitchen, dining room and community ter-race is the center of meeting and interaction between users. The next two levels consist of 4 modules with different office configurations. The offices were materialized by a prefabricated system of flexible structures and panels, where different configurations can be allowed according to the occasional de-mand of the users. All the flexible structures were designed by FLORA and industrialized by external suppliers. 2.2 tons of laser-cut and perforated metal profiles were used, creating a fast assembly sys-tem by means of the exact design of the pieces.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The work was carried out by two assembly groups, working in parallel, builders, electricians, data ana-lysts, smiths and carpenters. Finally, the project was completed with a series of furniture designed and manufactured by FLORA, which was immediately delivered to the site. The construction involved 38 people, including builders, technicians, installers, architects, etc.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FLORA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsArgentina
Cite: "Huerta Coworking Microcentro / FLORA" [Huerta Coworking Microcentro / FLORA] 25 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943571/huerta-coworking-microcentro-flora> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream