Huerta Coworking Palermo / FLORA

Lead Architect: Facundo Fernández

Design Team: Matías Nola, Luisina Galarza

Clients: Huerta Coworking

Engineering: Flora Estudio

Consultants: Ignacio Tato

Text description provided by the architects. Huerta Co-Working is a project that rethinks privacy and community in an office environment. The for-mal structure offers different configurations of work spaces, where private/collective uses are diluted by the configuration of mobile elements, office systems, work and recreation modules. Open structures are chosen in all the sets, in correspence to a communal kitchen and dining room, which function as a core of interaction for all the people. Huerta does not present large architectural structures, but rather the elemental, functional and collective thought rules the basic, but fundamental, design guidelines. As a fundamental requirement, Huerta is conceived for future mutations and new dispositions, being able to rethink uses and possible new associative structures with the passing of time.

The execution of the project consisted in a coordinated work with an on-site team, including builders, electricians, assembly team, sanitarians, painters and carpenters. At parallel, all the pieces that made up the furniture and offices were manufactured in external workshops. Finally, all the structures were assembled once the construction was nearing completion. The assembly coincided with the comple-tion of the work on site. The coordination between on-site and off-site work accelerated the processes due to the short time available to execute the project.