Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Brazil
  5. Ippo Kitchen / Studio dLux

Ippo Kitchen / Studio dLux

Save this project
Ippo Kitchen / Studio dLux

© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos © Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos © Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos © Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos + 17

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant
Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Dlux
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  164
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Clarté, Forest CNC, Gail, Marcenaria J Marciel LTDA-ME, NS Brazil, OWA, Portobello, WT Inox
  • Construction Contractor: Marcos Vinicius da Silva
  • Ac: Dufrio
  • Construction Management And Planning: Beatriz Guedes, Ana Ganzaroli
  • Locksmiths: Serralheria Perez
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos
© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos

Text description provided by the architects. The owners of the IPPO COZINHA decided to develop a new proposal to the restaurant, located right next to the other restaurant of the couple: MIT Restaurante. IPPO COZINHA is an à la carte restaurant, created to attend the Conceição neighborhood, an uprising region of Sao Paulo, where some of the largest companies of the country such as Itaú and Volkswagen are established.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos
© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos

As a new restaurant, the establishment also had to take other elements into account, such as a new Visual Identity, new target and new strategic positioning. One huge asset during the project was the alignment with the team who created the new Visual ID of IPPO, since the beginning of the process.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos
© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos
© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos

Just like their other restaurant, the property used to be an old two-stories residence, filled with rooms and corridors. The house had to go through a big remodeling to create new wide rooms, with enough space to comfort the customers and staff. The building was adapted to the restaurant needs from the inside, but it also had to be attractive to the passing customers, in the busy avenue where the restaurant is located. By using simple and economical solutions, where once an old front garage took place, now a sober and clean façade highlights the establishment. Another important detail was to create a façade that didn’t conflict with their next-door restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos
© Hugo Chinaglia dos Santos

The upper floor of the building used to be where the bedrooms of the house were. With the new project, every room was transformed in a spacious lounge to accommodate more customers in a comfortable place.

A highlight of the project is the great wooden grid installed in every room. Other than beaut, the grid was built for two important reasons: Lack of multiple Illumination points and the house acoustic problems. The house ceiling slab counted with a single lightning point and the grid supported the creation of new lightning points, to support the illumination required for the restaurant. The center of every grid counts with an acoustic panel painted with the restaurant main colors, to absorve excessive noise, specially during peak hours, and to create a comforting acoustic atmosphere for the customers.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: -

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio dLux
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Brazil
Cite: "Ippo Kitchen / Studio dLux" [IPPO Cozinha / Studio dLux] 14 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943557/ippo-kitchen-studio-dlux> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream