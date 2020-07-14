Submit a Project Advertise
House in Espinho / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

House in Espinho / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

Braga, Portugal
  • Project Team: Mario Sequeira, Pedro Soares, Jorge Vilela, João Alves, Luis Sequeira
  • Engineering: Solução Estável
  • Landscape: AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Espinho, a small parish just a few kilometers from the center of the city of Braga. It is a isolated house, located on a sloping terrain and develops on 2 floors.

© Nelson Garrido

According to the conditions of the land, we decided to install the house on the middle level of the land, in order to integrate it better into the landscape. The concept is based on the desire to make the house integrate into the landscape through its horizontal lines and its garden cover, as if the mountain entered the house.

© Nelson Garrido
First Floor Plan
© Nelson Garrido

The materiality of the house is dominated by the use of materials that are smoothly interconnected between them. We use exposed concrete with natural wood formwork on the walls and ceilings and gray ataíja natural stone for the floors, giving the building a chromatic coherence.

© Nelson Garrido
Sections
© Nelson Garrido

In order to accentuate the light-dark contrast between the positive of the solid elements and the negative corresponding to the opening of the openings, the black aluminum frame was chosen. On the facades where the solar incidence is strongest, was designed a protection cover using the concrete material.

© Nelson Garrido

The distribution of the program takes into account ​​the best solar orientation and panoramic views over the fields and over the Sameiro Sanctuary. The functional distribution provides for maximum use of solar energy, in order to obtain greater energy savings.

© Nelson Garrido
Detail
© Nelson Garrido

Cite: "House in Espinho / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados" 14 Jul 2020. ArchDaily.

