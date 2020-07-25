Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. The Netherlands
  5. The Bellhop Hotel / local

The Bellhop Hotel / local

Save this project
The Bellhop Hotel / local

© Joey Van Dongen© Joey Van Dongen© Joey Van Dongen© Joey Van Dongen+ 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Interior Design
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: local
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Joey Van Dongen
  • Project Lead And Creative Direction:Elida Mosquera, Jerome Picard
  • Collaborators:Grndpa, Depot Rotterdam, Zondervan architectuur, 3RW arkitekter
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Joey Van Dongen
© Joey Van Dongen

Text description provided by the architects. The hotel transforms the typical corridors of a Dutch townhouse into action bands for moving, staying, and sleeping inside. The full rehabilitation includes a new basement floor and a new 4th floor with the pitched roof. The project is led by Elida Mosquera and Jerome Picard from local, a new Bergen-Paris based architecture and urbanism studio.

Save this picture!
© Joey Van Dongen
© Joey Van Dongen
Save this picture!
© Joey Van Dongen
© Joey Van Dongen

This hotel is launched by childhood friends Zetsia Lobo, Franton Maria, Yu-Meng Braumuller, dreaming of their own unique place in a thriving Rotterdam. “We wanted a place with coffee, lunch, and a simple dinner. Organic, unlike any other, with Rotterdam products and for vegans and burger lovers”, says Zetsia. “We love Scandinavian design, but we all grew up in Curaçao, so the color is important to us. We wanted the coolness, but be playful and colorful at the same time”, they add.

Save this picture!
© Joey Van Dongen
© Joey Van Dongen
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Joey Van Dongen
© Joey Van Dongen

The hotel has 15 rooms and 4 different sizes. It offers space for single travelers and families. The ground floor is connected to one of Rotterdam's most lively streets with reception and bar designed as a communal kitchen, with a floating ́cloud ́ terrace in cork to seat and bringing lots of natural light down to the basement restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Joey Van Dongen
© Joey Van Dongen
Save this picture!
© Joey Van Dongen
© Joey Van Dongen

The rooms combine comfort and convenience with bespoke design, in an optimally utilized space. The tatami style cork and bamboo alcoves, custom-fitted to the light and airy design of the rooms turn our classic inner-city building into an oasis of tranquility. The room quite literally wraps itself around you like a comfy blanket, creating your own peaceful nook in the city.

Save this picture!
© Joey Van Dongen
© Joey Van Dongen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
local
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsInterior DesignThe Netherlands
Cite: "The Bellhop Hotel / local" 25 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943526/the-bellhop-hotel-local> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream