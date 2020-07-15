Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Nogueiró / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

House in Nogueiró / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

Save this project
House in Nogueiró / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados

© Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido + 35

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Braga, Portugal
  • Project Team: Mario Sequeira, Pedro Soares, Jorge Vilela, João Alves, Luis Sequeira
  • Engineering: Antonio Pedro Alves
  • Landscape: AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in the city of Braga. It's a house located on a sloping terrain and develops on 3 levels. A curious aspect of this house has to do with the construction process: during the excavation of the land, we found a considerable amount of granite rock composed of an interesting pictorial texture, which we decided to make it an integral part of the house. On the ground floor, the natural rock appears causing an unexpected natural scenario.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The distribution of the program takes into account the best solar orientation and views over the city of Braga. The materiality of the house is dominated by the use of materials that are smoothly interconnected between them.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

 We use exposed concrete with natural wood formwork on the walls and ceilings and natural gray ataíja stone for the floors, giving the building a chromatic coherence. The connection between the three floors is made through a ladder in metal steps, fixed to the concrete wall.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados
Office

Products

Stone Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House in Nogueiró / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados" [Casa em Nogueiró / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados] 15 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943522/house-in-nogueiro-azo-sequeira-arquitectos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream