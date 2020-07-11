Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Inayoshi Office & House / TSC Architects

Inayoshi Office & House / TSC Architects

Save this project
Inayoshi Office & House / TSC Architects

© Nobuki Taoka © Nobuki Taoka © Nobuki Taoka © Nobuki Taoka + 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Offices Interiors
Yuzhong Qu, China
  • Architects: TSC Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nobuki Taoka
  • Architect In Charge: Yoshiaki Tanaka
  • Design Team: TSC Architects
  • Clients: Inayoshi Construction Incorporated
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

Text description provided by the architects. It is a complex use building of office and housing in Nissin city, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The client is a construction company specializing in "wooden house" while long rooted in local. There are three major things that I felt to have to realize when I proceeded with this project. ① To be a building that will become a landmark in the area. ② The way of thinking about "house making" is appearing in architecture. ③ A house where the client after retirement can live peacefully as their final abode.

Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

First of all, in order to eliminate the feeling of oppression to the city, only one side of the building is not a facade, but two 9.1 m × 9.1 m squared volumes are shifted, It was a moderate appearance. However, all the exterior walls were cedar boarded so that the whole building feels the volume of the trees. Furthermore, the square-styled pavilion roof which put out the eaves greatly protects the outer wall and emphasizes the horizontal line of the entire building. So it became a calm and dignified appearance to the area. Next, we used plenty of natural materials such as cedar, cypress, pine, plaster and mortar containing India.

Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

In addition, all the structural shaft sets were revealed by the hardware construction method with structural strength and excellent design. With their high carpenters carving carefully, we aimed at becoming a model for house making that feels natural materials. Finally, the residential section is organized in orderly rafters to emphasize the two square-styled pavilions more. The living under these two pavilions will be connected as a whole but you will feel a different atmosphere depending on each place. 

Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

Also, by closely responding to the external environment such as the courtyard or the semi-outdoor terrace living room, you can feel the change of light and the wind. The terrace living room is a buffer zone for softening the direct sunlight, protecting privacy, and mental and thermal environment as well.

Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

Each room has a structure centering on the central pillar, and it is set as a place wrapped in a square-styled pavilion roof.　 And by being able to feel where everywhere is wrapped in a Hogyo-zukuri (the square-styled) pavilion roof, residents can live extensively under two big umbrellas.  I am hoping that these two square-styled pavilions wrap the family's life gently and become a symbol loved by the community.

Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
TSC Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "Inayoshi Office & House / TSC Architects" 11 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943496/inayoshi-office-and-house-tsc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream