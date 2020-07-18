Raffles City Chongqing / Safdie Architects

+ 18

Design Architect: Safdie Architects

Executive Architect: P&T Group International Limited

Design Institute: CQADI (Chongqing Architectural Design Institute)

Client: CapitaLand

Structural Engineer: Arup

Mep Engineer: Parsons Brinckerhoff

Landscape Architect: Williams, Asselin, Ackaoui & Associates

Facade Engineer: ALT

Signage+Wayfinding: Pentagram + Entro

Lighting Consultant : BPI (Brandston Partnership Incorporated)

Interior Design: The Buchan Group (Retail)

Leed Consultant: Arup

Quantity Surveyor: Rider Levett Bucknall

Photographer - EJay Photography. Image Courtesy of Safdie Architects

Following eight years of design, development, and construction, Safdie Architects is nearing completion on its latest project in China: Raffles City Chongqing, a vibrant complex which combines office, residential, hotel, retail, and recreational facilities across a 22.7 acre site, embedded within the densely developed Yuzhong district. Situated at the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, the historically significant site was once home to the city's most important gateway and the imperial entrance to the city: Chaotian Gate. The area was also Chongqing's foremost riverfront trading post which has traditionally driven development in this inland city, catalyzing its evolution to become one of the world's fastest-growing and densest cities with a greater metropolitan population of over 30 million people.

Photographer - Arch-Exist Photography. Image Courtesy of Safdie Architects

A phased opening of Raffles City Chongqing commenced in September 2019 with the unveiling of a 220,000 sq.m., five-story retail galleria and continues into early 2020, culminating with the opening of The Crystal, a 300m-long horizontal skyscraper perched at 250m and stretching across four of the development's eight towers. Inherently site-specific, Safdie Architects' design for Raffles City Chongqing responds to the city's character as well as its mountainous landscape and extreme climate. The project embodies a considered approach to issues of population density, community connectivity, and urban renewal within a highly developed city center. It is the firm's 4th collaboration with CapitaLand, one of Asia's largest real estate developers.

With a total built area of ​​over 1 million square meters (approx. 11 million square feet), Raffles City Chongqing is one of Safdie Architects' largest and most complex projects to date. It continues the firm's exploration of vertical neighborhoods, livable urban communities, and thoughtfully connected public spaces. As with other Safdie projects, priority is given to maximizing access to daylight, air, greenspace, and views. In order to achieve this in Chongqing, the development's diverse program elements are distributed across eight slender towers which soar above a retail podium which features an expansive rooftop public park and civic plaza that connects directly to the city's higher elevation streets. To account for the hilly terrain, the retail podium provides multiple entry points into the development at different elevations. Additionally,

Photographer - Arch-Exist Photography. Image Courtesy of Safdie Architects

The Crystal - Spanning across four accessible towers, at a length of 300 meters, the Crystal also connects to two of the development's taller towers via linking bridges. Consider 'horizontal skyscraper,' the Crystal houses 15,000 sq.m. of facilities including gardens, numerous dining options, bar and event space, a residential clubhouse, infinity pool, and hotel lobby. A public observatory offers visitors unobstructed views of the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing Rivers through a glass-bottom, open-air viewing deck. An evolution on Safdie Architects' 'SkyPark' developed for Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, The Crystal continues the firm's exploration into the potential of connecting buildings as a means of expanding the available public space offered in dense, urban developments — often at sky level.

Photographer - Arch-Exist Photography. Image Courtesy of Safdie Architects

Enclosed by a glass and steel structure termed a concertina — a serrated profile with an elliptical cross section — The Crystal offers visitors access to natural light, extensive views, and garden settings throughout the year. Metal panels on the west-facing concertina surfaces and glass on the east-facing surfaces afford the guests and visitors with natural light in the morning and shade from the sun in the afternoon. Situated in an earthquake zone, The Crystal 'floats' on large scale bearings on the towers to accommodate for any necessary movement.

Photographer - HEZHENHUAN. Image Courtesy of Safdie Architects

Retail Galleria and Roof Park - The retail gallery is organized in five stories, topped by an expansive public park that overlooks historic Chaotianmen Square. The three main retail gallerias align with, and are a conceptual continuation of, the principal north-south streets of the city. Set between the towers, the gallerias create clear interior 'streets' that run through the retail podium towards the square. Each of these interior streets are generously endowed with natural light from skylights set in the podium above. Two additional gallerias run across the podium, in the east-west direction, and provide the visitors with views towards the Jialing and Yangtze Rivers. The system of gallerias, punctuated by the nodes at their intersection, provide a means for the visitors to orient themselves within the 220,000 sq.m. podium

Courtesy of Ascott Raffles City Chongqing

The public park sits adjacent to each of the residential tower's private gardens, creating a network of green and open space across the development that overlooks the Jialing and Yangtze Rivers. Public artworks in the park include major sculptures by notable Chinese artists Zheng Lu and Jiao Xing Tao.

Photographer - Hongguang Li. Image Courtesy of CapitaLand

Towers - The Raffles City Chongqing development is composed of eight towers in total, with six southern towers rising to 250m, and two northern towers extending upwards to 350m. The positioning of towers follows the internal logic of the retail gallerias to align with the surrounding street grid and provide a sense of orientation with the city. Urban windows created by the towers provide views from the city through the development to the two rivers. The north side of the towers features a “sail” screen that provides uniformity to the façade and filters daylight for the residents and office workers. Five are dedicated residential towers, including one of the northern towers making it the tallest residential tower in China. The second 350m tower is office space until the level of the conservatory, where it then transitions to a hotel.