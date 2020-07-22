House in La Quebrada / Metropolis

+ 28

Houses • Cieneguilla, Peru Architects: Metropolis

Photographs Photographs: Juan Solano Ojasi

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal contemplates the development of a two-story house, plus an independent service pavilion in the basement, taking advantage of the fact that the land has a slope from the entrance upwards. Because the best view of the valley is on the south side, which receives the most sunlight, a volume facing this panorama is proposed with a wooden lattice facade along its entire length to protect the intimate area of the house. Two wooden blocks support this large pavilion and are joined by a glass and extruded iron box that links the social area with the large garden that occupies almost two thirds of the lot. The volumetric composition breaks the relationship between the first floor and the second one creating a tension by this volume hovering over the surrounding areas.

The entrance to the house allows a panoramic approach to the whole with a route that allows understanding its distribution and relationship with the landscape. The first floor is distributed in such a way that it allows residents a view of the the landscape in all its environments. From the living room one can access an outside terrace, diluting the limits of these two spaces to form a large social area. Inside, a double height space allows creating a visual relationship between the first and second floors which are linked through a linear staircase that completes the composition of this space. The room is separated from the dining room by a sculptural two-mouth fireplace that allows residents to share the warmth of the home when the weather warrants it. The terrace with a sun and shade roof, has been configured with a barbecue area and a bar counter that define its social and festive character. On this level is the main bedroom, which is accessed through a recessed space to avoid exposure to the social area. This bedroom privileges the view of the landscape in comfort and space. In the outdoor gardens there is an infinity pool that is part of the terrace landscape without invading this space.

In another outdoor area, close to the kitchen, a bio-garden and an orchid garden have been organized. The second floor is accessed from the hall connecting the two levels with an integrated linear staircase that spatially links the two levels. This staircase delivers us into the living room that allows casual encounters and distribution to the other bedrooms. In the front there are 4 equipped bedrooms, facing the landscape. They are connected through a continuous balcony but protected with a lattice that can be opened at will. Adjacent to the house is a service pavilion, independent from the house, which has been treated so that it is integrated into the landscape with a neutral volume. From this volume you access through an interior patio to the bedrooms equipped with support, a laundry, a living room, and other facilities for the entire house.