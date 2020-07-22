Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. House in La Quebrada / Metropolis

House in La Quebrada / Metropolis

Save this project
House in La Quebrada / Metropolis

© Juan Solano Ojasi© Juan Solano Ojasi© Juan Solano Ojasi© Juan Solano Ojasi+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cieneguilla, Peru
  • Architects: Metropolis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2019
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Juan Solano Ojasi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:AutoDesk,Decor Center,Miyasato,Trazzo,Trimble,Vainsa.
  • Lead Architect:Jose Alonso Orrego
  • Design Team:Jorge Pizorno, Jorge Luis Panizo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal contemplates the development of a two-story house, plus an independent service pavilion in the basement, taking advantage of the fact that the land has a slope from the entrance upwards. Because the best view of the valley is on the south side, which receives the most sunlight, a volume facing this panorama is proposed with a wooden lattice facade along its entire length to protect the intimate area of the house. Two wooden blocks support this large pavilion and are joined by a glass and extruded iron box that links the social area with the large garden that occupies almost two thirds of the lot. The volumetric composition breaks the relationship between the first floor and the second one creating a tension by this volume hovering over the surrounding areas.

Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

The entrance to the house allows a panoramic approach to the whole with a route that allows understanding its distribution and relationship with the landscape. The first floor is distributed in such a way that it allows residents a view of the the landscape in all its environments. From the living room one can access an outside terrace, diluting the limits of these two spaces to form a large social area. Inside, a double height space allows creating a visual relationship between the first and second floors which are linked through a linear staircase that completes the composition of this space. The room is separated from the dining room by a sculptural two-mouth fireplace that allows residents to share the warmth of the home when the weather warrants it. The terrace with a sun and shade roof, has been configured with a barbecue area and a bar counter that define its social and festive character. On this level is the main bedroom, which is accessed through a recessed space to avoid exposure to the social area. This bedroom privileges the view of the landscape in comfort and space. In the outdoor gardens there is an infinity pool that is part of the terrace landscape without invading this space.

Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

In another outdoor area, close to the kitchen, a bio-garden and an orchid garden have been organized. The second floor is accessed from the hall connecting the two levels with an integrated linear staircase that spatially links the two levels. This staircase delivers us into the living room that allows casual encounters and distribution to the other bedrooms. In the front there are 4 equipped bedrooms, facing the landscape. They are connected through a continuous balcony but protected with a lattice that can be opened at will. Adjacent to the house is a service pavilion, independent from the house, which has been treated so that it is integrated into the landscape with a neutral volume. From this volume you access through an interior patio to the bedrooms equipped with support, a laundry, a living room, and other facilities for the entire house.

Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Metropolis
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPeru
Cite: "House in La Quebrada / Metropolis" [Casa en la Quebrada / Metropolis] 22 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943485/house-in-la-quebrada-metropolis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream