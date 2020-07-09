Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2022 Shortlist Revealed

Save this picture! Image from Estonian Centre for Architecture. Image Courtesy of Tallinn Architecture Biennale

The Estonian Centre for Architecture has announced its shortlist of candidates for the sixth international Tallinn Architecture Biennale TAB 2022. The aim of the Curatorial Competition is to find an innovative and responsive theme related to the context of Estonia and relevant to the contemporary world of architecture. The 6th edition was postponed due to the uncertain times that international cultural events are facing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Save this picture! TAB 2019 "Beauty Matters", Head Curator Yael Reisner, Image by Tõnu Tunnel. Image Courtesy of Tallinn Architecture Biennale

The TAB 2022 Curatorial Competition received a record number of submissions from around the world. The competition jury selected the finalists out of 26 submissions, who will be interviewed in the competition’s second stage. Raul Järg, the director of Estonian Centre for Architecture and the jury member of TAB 2022 Curatorial Competition, noted that, “the postponement of TAB to 2022 makes the jury process even more difficult as the winning proposal has to not only be interesting in this present day but also be relevant and engaging in two years’ time,” asserts Raul Järg.

These are the five finalists (in alphabetical order):

“Adaptive Reuse” explores how heritage-led contemporary architecture contributes to placemaking and creating more sustainable urbanism. Curatori al team: Kaija-Luisa Kurik, Ewa Effiom, Keiti Kljavin,andMartina Schwab.

"Edible: Architecture that Makes Food, Or, Is Eaten Away" transfers the metabolism and experiential aptitudes of the natural world to the domain of cities and buildings. Curators: Areti Markopoulou, Lydia Kallipoliti. Local Co-Curator: Ivan Sergejev

Save this picture! TAB 2017 installation by Gilles Retsin, Image by NAARO. Image Courtesy of Tallinn Architecture Biennale

“Emotionalism” proposes that TAB 2022 serves as the launch pad for an architectural movement called Emotionalism. Seeing humanity as devalued by a never-deepening digitalization, it re-asserts what makes us human through the design of the built environment. Curatorial team: Tszwai Soand Herbert Wright.

“Home” focuses on traditional domains of the home, showcasing new opportunities for social interaction within, on the border of, and in the close proximity of homes. Curatorial team: Eerika Alev, Eva Kedelauk, Kristel Niisuke, Kristiina Way, and Margus Tamm.

“Life Beyond Work” looks at the architecture of “leisure”— an architecture dedicated to enjoyment, relaxation, and non-productive activity. Curatorial team: Helen Runting, Karin Matz, Rutger Sjögrim, Maroš Krivy, Tristan Main, and Karin Kahre.

Initially planned to be held in September 2021, TAB has now been postponed by one year, with the new Opening Week dates being 7–11 September 2022. The competition will still be held in two stages. Final results will be announced after the second stage jury meeting in August 2020.