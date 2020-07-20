Real-Time Rendering Significantly Elevates Collaboration

It takes more than creativity to create exceptional designs. Effective collaboration is an essential element in any successful project, as well as in day-to-day business. Using the right tools can help architects and designers overcome project obstacles and elevate their designs. Real-time rendering tool Enscape has introduced a collaborative issue-tracking feature, aptly named Collaborative Annotation, in their latest software version 2.8. This new feature promises to provide architects and designers with a more collaborative workflow.

The Importance of Collaboration in Architecture

While creative skills are undoubtedly important, the ability to work with others is imperative to taking designs to the next level. Collaboration can bring creative solutions to common problems. It can be an effective way to resolve issues, as the combined effort of a group of people is usually greater than that of an individual. Exchanging ideas and perspectives can offer multiple approaches and bring you closer to meeting client objectives.

“Problem-solving in architecture requires a great amount of teamwork and creativity,” explained Julie Hacker, FAIA, on ArchitectMagazine.com. “The context of the problem is ever-changing, and as architects, we have to be able to go with the flow and piece it all together with collaboration and artistry.”

One Step Closer to a More Collaborative Workflow

Real-time rendering has changed the ArchViz (architectural visualization) mainstream and enhanced design processes. It’s given architects and designers the option to present their work in a way that can enable quicker trial and feedback loops. Enscape is a tool that enables users to create high-quality visualizations and immersive experiences from within their modeling tool. Already a favorite amongst AEC professionals, its new Collaborative Annotation feature offers users greater transparency and the ability to accelerate decision making.

Users are now able to highlight any issue directly within the project, whether it’s a material suggestion, change request, or notification of a problem. The annotated feedback helps all members of the project team track what’s going on and keep up-to-date with the project’s progress. An extension of the feature is its integration with the third-party web tool, BIM Track. What this means is that access to the project’s progress can be given to external contributors and stakeholders without the need for them to download a CAD system or Enscape. This level of accessibility can strengthen collaboration across the entire project team.

“Like a championship team on the playing field, a finely honed project team in the office and in the field can create a structure that brings a magical experience to all that inhabit it,” stated Matt McMullen, Executive Director, The Art of Construction, when describing the traits that make a successful architect.

The Perks of Elevated Collaboration in Real-Time Rendering

1. Continuous Communication

Miscommunication can result in significant consequences. As issues are annotated within the Enscape plug-in, the team can benefit from continuous communication. This can help mitigate any mistakes or oversights as the context of every issue is maintained and feedback becomes easier to exchange.

2. Shorter Trial & Feedback Loops

Easier information exchange can lead to shorter trial and feedback loops. Team members can be notified immediately and view the issue directly in the project, eliminating the need for constant back-and-forth conversations.

3. Easier Access to Information

Enscape’s BIM Track integration makes progress tracking easy to share with external contributors and stakeholders. Architects and designers also benefit, as those who are away from their desks can still access project information.

4. Cost Savings

Consistent collaboration can develop into improved communication between project team members, and better communication can mean issues are resolved in a more timely manner. An organized workflow can ensure resources aren’t going to waste and operations are running smoothly, resulting in reduced project costs.

5. Better Ideas

The effortless exchange of feedback can influence better brainstorming, which can help produce better ideas. The beauty of collaboration is that it can open the door to new approaches and ideas which you may not have otherwise had. This can spur creativity and generate fresh solutions for the design and project as a whole.

Real-time rendering has already shaped design communication, and with Enscape’s new collaboration feature, architects and designers can expect a more seamless workflow and better quality designs. Try Enscape for free today with the 14-day free trial.