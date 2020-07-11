Anne Fougeron on Creating Good Urban Spaces and Being a Woman Architect

The Midnight Charette is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by architectural designers David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features a variety of creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions. A wide array of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes provide useful tips for designers, while others are project reviews, interviews, or explorations of everyday life and design. The Midnight Charette is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina are joined by Anne Fougeron, award-winning architect and founder of Fougeron Architecture, to discuss her work, city densities, creating good urban spaces with architecture, women, and equality in architecture, design processes, partnering with other offices and more! This episode is part of a series produced with the support of the SF Urban Program, Architecture Department, Cal Poly. Enjoy!

HIGHLIGHTS & TIMESTAMPS

Anne gives a presentation on cities, city density, and housing. (00:00)

The Bad & Embarrassing News: San Francisco’s housing shorting (00:00)

Healing urban scars and mixed use infill housing (04:30)

400 Grove Condominiums: Knowing how to communicate with the planning department (10:00)

Transbay Block 9 with SOM: Relating a podium with a tower (19:30)

Transbay Block 8 with OMA: Working with OMA and creating an urban living room (26:50)

Questioning the negative assumptions of density (36:30)

Anne gives a presentation on being a woman architect. (38:18)

Identifying as a woman architect and the gender makeup of the profession of architecture (38:18)

Anne discusses how being a woman architect informs what she does (41:58)

The benefits of being a woman architect. (43:10)

Being a woman architect means being an activist (44:05)

Anne discusses starting her career as a woman. (46:50)

Anne shares the challenges that women still face today in the profession of architecture. (50:07)

Anne discusses her international identity has influenced her work. (57:35)

Anne discuses her interest in a range of buildings at small and large scales and being a successful at both. (59:50)

Working through urban issues and architectural ones within project and collaborating with OMA. (01:08:20)

Getting out of a rut during the design process. (01:12:20)

Learning from smaller scale work and then transitioning to larger scale projects. (01:15:50)

The importance of the site plan and understanding architecture as a way to make urban space. (01:18:20)

Projects Anne would like to do and a Cal Poly’s Architecture building. (01:23:22)

Anne answers the question, “How did you become successful?” (01:25:10)