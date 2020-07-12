Submit a Project Advertise
Tofu Factory / DnA

Tofu Factory / DnA

© Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang + 32

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Factory
Lishui, China
  • Architects: DnA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1211
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ziling Wang
  • Architect In Charge: Tiantian Xu
  • Lighting Design: Zhang Xin Studio, Architecture Department of Tsinghua University
  • Client: Economic Cooperation Limited of Caizhai Village, Dadongba Town, Songyang County
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Caizhai Village is a traditional mountain village built along both banks of a river over the past two hundred years. The village has always been known for its best tofu production in the county region. But the products from the traditional family workshops could not fit into current food certificate standards to be able to sell in supermarket.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

A new factory is programmed on a linear slope following the river by the village entrance, as a village collective economic entity on both on soybean supply and a villager union on tofu products, to upgrade the traditional tofu production. The villager union operates the factory to engage family workshops as shareholders of this collective economic entity. In this way, the villagers are the immediate beneficiary and many farmers join the unions as well.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
exploded diagram
exploded diagram
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The building volume is spreading along the slope by six production functions: preparation room, grinding compartment, boiling compartment, deep-frying compartment, drying compartment, and tasting hall.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

All the production spaces are designed and equipped to upgrade traditional tofu products fitting with food certificate requirements. This will allow the tofu products to sell in city supermarkets and to increase the village economic revenue.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

A covered walkway for visitors takes the steps up to observe the traditional tofu making process in sequence, and finally arrive at the tasting hall facing an open plaza to the south and the historical village fabric across the river. Assembly timber structure system is applied to the building as a modern production factory and also creates a dialogue with the vernacular "tenon & mortis" wooden structure in old farm houses in the village.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The factory is both production and exhibition space of traditional heritage for Caizhai village, and has already welcomed groups of primary school students to experience traditional tofu making.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Project location

Address: Caizhai Village, Dadongba Town, Songyang County, Lishui, Zhejiang Province, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Tofu Factory / DnA" 12 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943412/tofu-factory-dna/> ISSN 0719-8884

