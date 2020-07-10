Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Guaianaz House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Guaianaz House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Guaianaz House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok © Pedro Kok + 20

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16570 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GstarSoft, Neorex
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. A couple of philosophers presented us a uphill terrain, located between several high buildings and unfavorable solar orientation. They requested a lean project, but with a music studio and a swimming pool lane.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

We designed a house with facade protected by perforated bricks and sandblasted glass that guarantee privacy without restrict the natural light. On the opposite side we proposed a living-room integrated to the courtyard and bedrooms opened to the garden with the intent to obtain the best view and insolation. 

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The pool, the main component of this residence, goes under the bedrooms and integrates with the living-room. 

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Section BB
Section BB
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Product

Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
