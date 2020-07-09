Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Japan
  5. Otemon Gakuin University Academic-Ark / Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei

Otemon Gakuin University Academic-Ark / Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei

Save this project
Otemon Gakuin University Academic-Ark / Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei

© Naoomi Kurozumi © Naoomi Kurozumi © Naoomi Kurozumi © Shinkenchiku-sha + 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
University, Sustainability
Ibaraki, Japan
  • Designed By: Yasuhiro Sube, Keisuke Aneha, Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei
  • Structural Engineer : Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Incorporated
  • Environmental And Mechanical Engineer: Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Incorporated
  • Lighting Design: akari+DESIGN associates
  • Textile Design: Yoko Ando Deign
  • Construction Supervision: Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Incorporated
  • Art Coordination: Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Incorporated
  • Project Management: Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei Incorporated
  • Date Of Opening: April 2019
  • Principal Use : School, Library,Cultural Hall, Studio,Cafeteria
  • Structure : S+SRC
  • Site Area : 64,415 m2
  • Building Area : 6,752 m2
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hisao Suzuki
© Hisao Suzuki

A learning space for the Internet age - Located in the leafy city of Ibaraki in northern Osaka Prefecture, this project forms the core of the Ibaraki Smart Community, which occupies the 185,000 m2 site of a former Toshiba factory. The 40,000 m2 facility will serve as a new campus for about 3,600 students at Otemon Gakuin University, or about half the student population. As Internet technology, artificial intelligence, and mobility improve and students no longer need to be on campus to attend school, what form will universities take?

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

Our task as architects was to think about how to design a learning site that would inspire students to make that trip to campus. Since ancient times, Japan’s shrines and temples have held a mystery and attraction that has drawn pilgrims from all corners of the country, turning these sites into lively gathering places. This concept informed our image of the learning spaces of the future. In order to attract people and concentrate activity in one area, we layered functions inside a single building.

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

Our aim was to create a complex that welcomes diverse individuals, stimulates interest, invites exploration, and provides a place to spend time. We selected a triangular footprint as the most efficient shape for centralizing the excitement and energy of academic activity in a single space, and angled each corner of the building steeply inward to create inviting "gates" to enter through. Inside this Academic Ark, as we named the building, visitors are greeted by a massive, floating silver volume in the main hall.

Save this picture!
© Shinkenchiku-sha
© Shinkenchiku-sha
Save this picture!
Detail Section
Detail Section
Save this picture!
Fifth Floor Plan and Section
Fifth Floor Plan and Section
Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

The volume contains a library packed with those treasures of the learning space, books. A “book trail” encircles this centripetal space, flanked by six large classrooms on both the second and third floors and twenty-one small classrooms on the fourth and fifth floors. A large void between the library and the book trail allows for visibility between floors, making apparent the energy created by a learning site where individuals both see and are seen by each other. Environmentally sustainable design elements include a cast stainless steel screen façade featuring a motif of cherry blossoms, the university flower, which both expresses the school’s identity and reduces the environmental load by sixty percent in summer.

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

The rooftop garden on the fifth floor and the triangular corridor-like terrace covered by large eaves that encircles the garden reduce heat entering the building from the roof as well as provide a place for students to enjoy the gentle breezes as they relax or study. This Academic Ark sits within a park-like campus that can be freely utilized by residents of the Smart City. It is our hope that the building will become a new space for learning that students actively seek out in order to experience connections with teachers, friends, and society at large even in this Internet age.

Save this picture!
© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Sustainability Japan
Cite: "Otemon Gakuin University Academic-Ark / Mitsubishi Jisho Sekkei" 09 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943338/otemon-gakuin-university-academic-ark-mitsubishi-jisho-sekkei/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream