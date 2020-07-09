Assen Station / Powerhouse Company + De Zwarte Hond

+ 24

Partners In Charge: Stefan Prins, Jeroen de Willigen

Project Team: Nanne de Ru, Erik Roerdink, Dik Houben, Maarten Diederix, Eric van Keulen, Erwin van Strien, Ben van der Meer, Max Tala Nossin, Tjeerd Jellema, Yoon Kyun (Peter) Lee, Marc Beeftink, Chris ten Have, Julius Kirchert, Paul Rikken, Katarzina Klepacz, Jeffrey Ouwens, Martijn Korendijk, Freddy Siekmans, Martine Drijftholt, Kris Schaasberg, Richard Vrijland

Client: Assen municipality, ProRail, NS

Main Structural Engineer: Gilbert van der Lee, Breed Integrated Design

Structural Engineer Wood Construction: Miebach Ingenieurbüro

Mobility Advisor: InVra plus

Installation Advisor: Adviesbureau VanderWeele

Fire Safety Advisor: Munnik Brandadvies

Main Contractor: Hegeman Bouwgroep

Wood Structure: Heko Spanten

Steel Structure: Broeze

Synthetic Roof: Licotec

A new identity. Assen Station was originally a transit station where the city remained invisible to travelers. The municipality of Assen, therefore, asked for a transparent and inviting station on the regional level, which would at the same time remove the barrier of the tracks on the neighborhood level. Powerhouse Company and De Zwarte Hond designed the new station as an all-sided building – connective, transparent and sustainable – that is equally inviting from every angle. The impressive triangular geometry of the roof gives the building a strong identity, organizes the program and also makes a connection with the urban context.

An artisanal wooden roof. The 3,000 m² triangular roofs is made entirely of wood. This is a first: it’s the only example in the Netherlands where a station’s roof bridging train tracks has been entirely constructed in wood.

The design team took their responsibilities seriously when it came to sustainability. The choice for a natural building material also fits well with the green character of the city of Assen and its surroundings. The wooden roof creates an inviting atmosphere for travelers. Windows in the middle of the roof allow a play of sunlight on the platforms and in the station hall. The wooden roof is 10 meters high and has three uneven sides with lengths of 78, 88, and 90 meters. A green sedum roof surface has been added along the edges for buffering rainwater. For durability and easy maintenance, the columns and roof edges are finished in a coated metal finish in a champagne color that harmonizes with the wooden beams. By constructing the roof with freestanding columns, the program beneath can easily be adapted. This sustainable design thus provides for future changes in passenger numbers and commercial facilities in the pavilions.

The station as a public plaza. Under the wooden roof construction, detached buildings offer space for the commercial and station-related functions. A logical organization of the functions results in an open and accessible station. The buildings have brick facades with rounded corners. The purple-red toned facing bricks match the red carpet of brick pavers and the red porphyry of the station floor. The station thus functions as a public plaza marking the beginning of the main route towards the city center.

Station area redesign. The new station is not isolated. It forms the most eye-catching part of the Florijn Axis, the area development that promotes the accessibility and expansion of the city of Assen and improves the connection with Assen-Oost.

The triangular station roof completely spans the newly expanded railway line and thus fulfills a key role in connecting the eastern and western districts. The complex transport flows of the station square have been resolved with a new platform tunnel for pedestrians, the restoration and shortening of the existing bicycle tunnel, a car tunnel, and an underground bicycle shed for 2,600 bicycles. This has created a pedestrian-friendly station area with high-quality greenery, the minimal impact from cars, and a pleasantly human scale.

With a connective architectural gesture in wood, Assen Station combines a grand and inviting entranceway with an optimal multimodal junction that connects the city with the region.