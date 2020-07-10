Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Belfast Waterside Development by Henning Larsen Receives Planning Approval

Belfast Waterside Development by Henning Larsen Receives Planning Approval

Save this article
Belfast Waterside Development by Henning Larsen Receives Planning Approval

The Henning Larsen-designed Belfast Waterside development was officially granted planning approval by the Belfast City Council, after a year in the planning approval process. Located on the site of the former Sirocco Works, the project is set to “transform the 2.6-hectare area on the east bank of the River Lagan that has been disused for nearly two decades”.

Courtesy of Henning Larsen Courtesy of Henning Larsen Courtesy of Henning Larsen Courtesy of Henning Larsen + 7

Placing the public at the heart of the development, removing existing boundary walls, and improving public access to a long-hidden corner of the city, the Belfast Waterside development takes on some signature Nordic concepts. In fact, Jacob Kurek, partner at Henning Larsen explains that their team saw an opportunity to bring a Scandinavian understanding of outdoor living to Belfast in this ambitious project.

From Copenhagen, we know that harbors and rivers have enormous potential to attract and activate public life in a city. River Lagan will no longer be a division in Belfast but a connection – a hub – instead. -- Jacob Kurek, partner at Henning Larsen

Related Article

Henning Larsen Architects' £400 Million Belfast Development Will Block Wind to Increase Comfortability of Outdoor Space

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Henning Larsen
Courtesy of Henning Larsen

Set to become the single largest development in Belfast’s recent history, once completed, the project joins the current ongoing process across Europe of regenerating abandoned waterfront. Actually, the 2.6 hectares waterfront site “aims to fully activate the potential of the River Lagan creating a year-round vibrant community”. Moreover, the scheme will include cultural venues, leisure, and retail facilities, 750 homes, hotels, and office spaces with a total built-up area of nearly 158,000 m2.

The scale-gradient strategy is the direct result of thermal microclimate analysis. […] By placing the tallest office buildings along the north, facing the railway, we will create a noise blocking acoustic barrier. The lower buildings facing south keep the riverfront pedestrian friendly and human-scaled. Every building gets a view of the water and good daylight – and people get a more comfortable setting at the ground level. -- Jacob Kurek, partner at Henning Larsen

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Henning Larsen
Courtesy of Henning Larsen

Developed by Swinford Sirocco Limited, owned by Vanguard Real Estate, the design seeks to expand the comfortable outdoor season on-site from a mere 9 weeks in the year to 25. Founding the design on a microclimate framework, Henning Larsen has drafted strategies “over the rooftops rather than through the streets”. Finally, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the lockdown eases, the project takes on more sense, extending the comfortable outdoor season and generating safe public spaces.

As the city starts to reopen and begin its journey to recovery (from COVID-19), the development of Belfast’s Waterside will mark a significant step forward in Belfast’s regeneration. The Belfast Waterside development will transform a key site which has been out of use since 1999 – providing new space for city center living and high-quality office space, as well as much needed affordable housing units, ensuring it becomes a place for everyone. -- Councilor John Hussey, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee.

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Belfast Waterside Development by Henning Larsen Receives Planning Approval" 10 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943326/belfast-waterside-development-by-henning-larsen-receives-planning-approval/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream