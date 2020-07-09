5th Istanbul Design Biennial Announces Participants and New Dates

Save this picture! Courtesy of Istanbul Design Biennial

New details have been released on the 5th Istanbul Design Biennial. Curated by Mariana Pestana with Sumitra Upham and Billie Muraben, the Biennial aims to open on October 15, 2020. A new structure will bring together different formats of display under the theme Empathy Revisited, and the designs will include interventions in a range of exhibition venues, outdoor spaces and digital platforms.

The 5th Istanbul Design Biennial will reappraise its format to "foreground practices of care, localism and new models of co-existence." It presents a generative program comprising three main areas: an online series titled Critical Cooking Show, a set of research projects on the Mediterranean basin to be archived at the Library of Land and Sea and displayed at ARK Kültür, and a series of interventions in the city of Istanbul and Pera Museum titled New Civic Rituals.

The projects displayed at Pera Museum and ARK Kültür will be open to visit until 15 November 2020, whereas the interventions in the city, research projects and video series will continue to evolve through 2021. "This format proposes new modes of engaging with design in line with the current restrictions around social distancing articulating mostly outdoor activities directed at local audiences, while also providing content for a global spectatorship."

The 5th Istanbul Design Biennial is organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) with the support of Republic of Turkey Ministry of Culture and Tourism and under the sponsorship of Vitra. Find out a full list of partcipants on the Istanbul Design Biennial website.

