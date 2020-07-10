Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Services
  4. Portugal
  5. Valorsul Showers / STUDIO_LPP

Valorsul Showers / STUDIO_LPP

Save this project
Valorsul Showers / STUDIO_LPP

© Daniel Malhão © Daniel Malhão © Daniel Malhão © Daniel Malhão + 24

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Services, Other Structures
Santa Iria de Azóia, Portugal
  • Lead Architect: Luís Pedro Pinto
  • Client: Valorsul
  • Engineering: Luram, OMF
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniel Malhão
© Daniel Malhão

Text description provided by the architects. The location for this operation was on a long, flat strip of land, on the edge of the manufacturing complex, Valorsul - a waste treatment company in the metropolitan area of Lisbon - located in the industrial belt of Lisbon, along the north bank of the Tagus River. This building was compared with others already constructed (main factory building and incinerator) with very different and very affirmative architectural languages. Thus, building a sober piece, which did not rival the existing one, seemed to be the path to the project.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Malhão
© Daniel Malhão
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Daniel Malhão
© Daniel Malhão

A single scale construction was proposed, a pure, longitudinal parallelepiped shape, where an entrance “place” with an exterior direction was defined, which would guarantee all the covered physical access to the interior program areas. This volume, with a single floor and 50 meters longitudinally, builds a new street front, where an abstract material - gray concrete - "perched" on a white stone garden - gravel - promotes another reading in the factory complex.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Malhão
© Daniel Malhão
Save this picture!
Cross section
Cross section
Save this picture!
© Daniel Malhão
© Daniel Malhão

Inside, the different spaces (medical post, male spa, female spa and laundry) are available longitudinally to this distribution. Entrances and exits (separate) are made by metal windshields that will strategically occupy this distribution corridor. In the changing rooms, two central infrastructural areas are built which, placed in the center of the space, define two distinct areas - dirty area / clean area. These two areas contain all the equipment and infrastructure necessary to ensure an efficient and comfortable operation of the equipment.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Malhão
© Daniel Malhão

To the concrete, on the facade, a continuous U-Glass plane (self-supporting translucent glass) is added to the facade. This “glassy” limit makes it possible to counteract a pre-made idea of what a bathhouse is, while guaranteeing the desired privacy, but giving a luminous dimension to the entire program.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Malhão
© Daniel Malhão

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Santa Iria da Azoia, Loures, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STUDIO_LPP
Office

Products

Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Services Other Other Structures Portugal
Cite: "Valorsul Showers / STUDIO_LPP" [Balneários Valorsul / STUDIO_LPP] 10 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943264/valorsul-showers-studio-lpp/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream