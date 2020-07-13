Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
The Gandel Wing Hospital / Bates Smart

The Gandel Wing Hospital / Bates Smart

© Peter Clarke

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospital, Renovation
Malvern, Australia
  Architects: Bates Smart
  Area:  16500
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Peter Clarke
  Lead Architects: Bates Smart
  Clients: Cabrini Health
  Engineering: Aecom
  Landscape: John Patrick Landscape Architects
  Acoustic Consultant: Marshall Day
  Civil Consultant: Aurecon
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of the design for the Gandel Wing at Cabrini Malvern, is the transformation of the hospital into welcoming and human centric environment.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Elevation
Elevation

The new $120 million building combines state of-the-art treatment, with the latest in technology providing an exemplar model of healthcare. The design utilises salutogenic principles with a focus on creating spaces in partnership with nature and technology, which encourage healing rather than simply treating disease. The new wing rises seven-storeys above ground with three levels of basement carparking and a radiotherapy bunker on level B4, providing an additional 110 beds. The facility provides treatment for cancer, cardiac, emergency, geriatric care, infectious disease and maternity services.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Externally the building is distinguished by a folded terracotta screen façade that links with the masonry finish of the adjoining buildings, uniting the site and creating a highly identifiable anchor building. The folding façade creates a gentle quality of light internally, but also considers the view point of the patient in bed allowing visual connectivity with the surrounding tree-lined neighbourhood.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Bespoke joinery conceals medical services panels and clinical equipment and employs a natural palette of materials which envelopes the patient in a warm comforting ambience.

© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Project location

Address: Malvern Victoria 3144, Australia

Cite: "The Gandel Wing Hospital / Bates Smart" 13 Jul 2020. ArchDaily.

