Smooth Wall House / suzuki architects

Smooth Wall House / suzuki architects

© Kenta Hasegawa

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: suzuki architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  107
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Koizumi, GUBI, IOC, WEST
  • Lead Architects: Hisako Yamamura, Kosuke Suzuki
  • Engineering & Construction: den-koubou
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. For this condominium renovation, the client requested an open and bright space to use as a second home, studio, and gallery. We faced two design problems. First, due to the long, narrow layout that emphasized efficient use of space, the entryway was dark. Second, the windows could not be modified because they are considered shared property belonging to the building as a whole, which made creating an open-feeling space difficult.

© Kenta Hasegawa
Plans
Plans
© Kenta Hasegawa

We responded by installing a curving wooden wall throughout the length of the apartment from the entryway to the balcony, bringing elements of the exterior inside through the wall’s reflective surface and thereby making the entire space open and bright. On the living-dining room side, the wall surface is made of linden plywood with a glossy finish for reflectivity. Sunlight and exterior scenery are mirrored on the wood, turning it into an abstract plane that melds easily into everyday life and provides a sense of the outdoor environment.

© Kenta Hasegawa

On the bedroom side, the wall is finished with a non-reflective covering. The small, arched glass door to the bedroom limits visual information from the outside, contributing to the calm atmosphere. Although condominiums like this one tend to feel cut off from the outdoors, we brought in hints of that exterior world to create a space where residents are able to live in relationship with the outside environment.

© Kenta Hasegawa

Project location

Address: Tokyo, Japan

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Japan
Cite: "Smooth Wall House / suzuki architects" 08 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943234/smooth-wall-house-suzuki-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

