New Images Reveal One Beverly Hills Development by Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Courtesy of Alagem Capital Group, with Cain International,

Designed by Foster + Partners, with landscape architect Mark Rios, One Beverly Hills puts in place a unifying vision for Beverly Hills’ western gateway. Proposing two residential buildings, a new ultra-luxury hotel, a casual dining and retail pavilion, and expansive publicly accessible botanical gardens, the development aims to become a striking and dynamic mixed-use project.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Alagem Capital Group, with Cain International,

Presented by Alagem Capital Group, in partnership with Cain International, and Gensler as executive architect on the project, the One Beverly Hills development encompasses the Iconic Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and introduces residential buildings, luxury hotel, dining & retail pavilion and botanical gardens.

Designed by Foster + Partners, the master plan highlights the authentic Southern Californian landscape, with buildings that complement the surroundings through the curving and receding forms, soft edges, and slender white balconies. Moreover, the mixed-use project will integrate the existing two hotels with a new hotel, two residential buildings, a four-story pavilion with boutiques and casual dining replacing the garage along Santa Monica Boulevard, and 10 acres of open space, of which 4.5 acres will be publicly accessible botanical gardens and sculpture gardens. RIOS has envisioned nine distinct botanical gardens, water features, and winding paths to provide cohesiveness to the site. The individual gardens will reflect the diverse landscape of Southern California.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Alagem Capital Group, with Cain International,

In its beginnings, Beverly Hills was agricultural flat land – a green oasis that fed a growing urbanity. A century later, we have seized on this inspiration to create an organic architecture that merges with landscape, a large part of which is publicly accessible, creating a shared resource for the City. The richness of Californian culture owes much to its diversity of influences, which comes together with the urgent need for sustainability – particularly conservation and recycling of water for the greenery. We welcome the opportunity to create a holistic masterplan based on a green approach across the entire site. -- Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Alagem Capital Group, with Cain International,

Located on a 17.5-acre site, One Beverly Hills “bridges commercial, social, and residential life to create an environment that gives back to its community”. On that note, Beny Alagem, CEO of Alagem Capital Group states that the project will provide $1.2 billion in new revenue for local government and schools over the next 30 years and will create 1,500 construction jobs and 900 full-time jobs. On another hand, aiming for LEED Platinum and WELL certifications, the project features “smart luxury” technologies.