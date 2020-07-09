Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Ecuador
  5. Duality Pavilion / PCDO

Duality Pavilion / PCDO

Save this project
Duality Pavilion / PCDO

© JAG Studio © JAG Studio Duality Pavilion / PCDO Duality Pavilion / PCDO + 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Pavilion, Cultural Center
Samborondon, Ecuador
  • Architects: PCDO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  JAG Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Expomedios, Integral, Pelikano, Peopé, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architect: PCDO
  • Design Team: Guillermo Paulson, Juan Pablo Costa, Diego Cajas
  • Clients: Casas Project
  • Engineering: Guillermo Paulson, Juan Pablo Costa
  • {:Area=>"Area", :Architects=>"Architects", :Interior Designers=>"Interior Designers", :Designers=>"Designers", :Landscape Architects=>"Landscape Architects", :Engineers=>"Engineers", :Artists=>"Artists", :Location=>"Location", :Year=>"Project Year", :Project Year=>"Project Year", :Photographs=>"Photographs", :Competition=>"Competition", :Award=>"Award", :Project Name=>"Project Name", :Credits=>"Credits", :M2=>"M2", :From=>"From", :Until=>"Until", :Title=>"Title", :Type=>"Type", :Website=>"Website", :Organizers=>"Organizers", :Registration Deadline=>"Registration Deadline", :Submission Deadline=>"Submission Deadline", :Venue=>"Venue", :Address=>"Address", :Price=>"Price", :Country Restrictions=>"Country Restrictions", :Isbn=>"Isbn", :Author=>"Author", :Publisher=>"Publisher", :Publication Year=>"Publication Year", :Binding=>"Binding", :Language=>"Language"}: Guillermo Digerolamo
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Duality was a pavilion designed for Casas Project, an indoor-outdoor design festival that had Black and White as its annual theme for 2019. We were invited to create a design intervention and chose an outdoor area were we could showcase a contemporary architectural installation, such as a pavilion, that is historically rare for Guayaquil and its citizens. For us, this was an opportunity to showcase how powerful intervening public space can be. As a result, we gathered the interest of local government, universities, cultural institutions, and the private sector in order to produce outdoor architecture that can be emblematic.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

We interpreted the contrast between black & white as duality. Two forces infinitely opposed and incompatible which can be observed on opposite sides of each layer that, interlocked, assemble the pavilion. However, duality is also a converging point where these opposing forces intertwine taking the best of both worlds to achieve integrity and balance. The edges of the laminated pieces depend on the structural function of the whole. Dimensions throughout vary between 20 and 140cm.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!

The pavilion’s architecture develops around a void in order to fill the horizon with new forms that, in turn, generate a new empty space. The general shape is conceptually composed of a series of vertical voids as intermediate points between the interior and exterior. As the visitor walks around and through the pavilion its structure creates the effect of oscillating between either an open or a closed permeable volume. Inside the pavilion, the visitor traverses a threshold that is both contained and open due to the containment of the inner sanctum as well as the oculus that crowns the structure.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Exploded View
Exploded View
Save this picture!

Thus, the pavilion uses duality as a study on complementing/contrasting forces, where one element cannot exist without the other, not unlike black and white, or light and shadow.

Save this picture!

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Av. Samborondon 6, Samborondon, Ecuador

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PCDO
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavilion Cultural Center Ecuador
Cite: "Duality Pavilion / PCDO" [Pabellón Dualismo / PCDO] 09 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943199/duality-pavilion-pcdo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream