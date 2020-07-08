Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Dental Clinic
  Belgium
  Work & Living space A. / dmvA

Work & Living space A. / dmvA

Work & Living space A. / dmvA

© Sergio Pirrone

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Dental Clinic, Houses
Brussels, Belgium
  • Architects: dmvA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sergio Pirrone
  • Lead Architects:David Driesen, Tom Verschueren, Ines Verhaegen
  • Engineering:De Borchgrave Dave
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Text description provided by the architects. The Brussels project includes a training center and a practice for advanced diagnostic imaging in dentistry and is also inhabited by the client and his roommate. The existing house from the early 20th century is located between two higher apartment buildings and is part of a large urban building block. By literally filling the gap between the two apartment buildings with an extension, the house now harmonizes in scale with its surroundings and contributes to urban densification. The original house and its existing elements were respected and not touched.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

As the project is situated in one of the more expensive districts of Brussels, it was important to use the available space and surface in an intelligent way. In addition to filling up the unused space in height, the fusion of work and living was an important factor in arranging the space. The house consists of different spaces that can be used flexibly, making the combination of work and living possible. For instance, the training room on the third floor becomes a dining room and kitchen in the evening and the wine bar can be used as a meeting room.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Section
Section
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

The extension consists mostly of glass and at the back façade, a guillotine screen has been added that serves as a sunblind. On the street side, a living screen was installed which improves sound regulation and air quality. Due to the frequent use of glass and the multifunctional spaces, the house has a voyeuristic side. There is great transparency between the garden and the multifunctional interior spaces, so the urban greenery can be perceived from the inside. The floor between the dental practice and the classroom upstairs is in glass so that the practice can be observed from above during training. On the second floor, the two bedrooms of the client and his roommate are connected with a shared open bathroom.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

dmvA
Cite: "Work & Living space A. / dmvA" 08 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943188/work-and-living-space-a-dmva/> ISSN 0719-8884

