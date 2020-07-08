Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Brazil
  5. Twins Apartment / Paralelo 30 Arquitetura

Twins Apartment / Paralelo 30 Arquitetura

Save this project
Twins Apartment / Paralelo 30 Arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 28

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Refurbishment, Apartment Interiors
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: Paralelo 30 Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Casa do Parquet, EXS, Elegance Design, Gama Concept, Grau Acabamentos, Gravura Galeria, Luminare, Móveis Monte Castelo
  • Project Team: Felipe Stockler, Guilherme Dihl, Rafael Bini, Vinicius Martini
  • Engineering: Paralelo 30 Arquitetura
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in the Rio Branco neighborhood, in Porto Alegre. The challenge was to find a balance between a minimalist design, by using a few number of materials, and a comfortable environment, a guideline brought by customers: A young couple with newborn twin children who seek comfort and elegance to soften the impact of the bustling neighborhood in which the building is located.

Save this picture!
Planta - Proposta
Planta - Proposta
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Spatial amplitude, functional organization and modest lines were the adopted strategies, so that the guidelines and expectations of the clients would be reached. Built in the 80s, the building provided the apartment with aspects that diverge from the daily life of a current young couple. Spaces such as the lobby, guest dorm and compartmented areas were not part of the existing program.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The existing masonry underwent occasional changes, so that the social area became the protagonist of the project. This is accomplished through the merge of the living room and the kitchen, made possible thanks to the relocation of the old toilet. Light and elegant materials, such as natural wood and white MDF, provide warmth and spaciousness.

The furniture was designed to accompany the masonry, mimicking the existent structure of the apartment. It results discreet to the observer and creates storage spaces, resulting in a clean and organized environment. The wooden MDF plan runs through the living room and the kitchen, serving as a boundary between the spaces and creating intimate environments for the couple and the newborn twins.

In the social area, the wooden floor is chosen to make the project more respectful regarding the environment, also opposing the brutalism of apparent concrete in the upper slab. It looks interesting combined with the metal beam, adopted as a structural reinforcement measure -- the apartment was a penthouse, which explains the previous structural intervention. The environment is attractive and inviting, giving users a social and living experience of great quality and warmth.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The kitchen's main focus is to serve the couple with all the needs that newborn twin children require. The strategy was to use a large bench of natural wood, punctually combined with MDF in white lacquer, maintaining harmony with the living room. Household equipment is built in the MDF structure, so that abstract and clean surfaces are not affected by the demand for utensils.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The private area, comprising the couple's suite and the twins' bedroom, is separated from the social area by a pivoting door hidden, mimetizing with the wooden plane. The apartment did not have a double suite. The new suite results from the transformation of the old bedroom, the pantry and the service bathroom.

The gain in space and amplitude results from the creation of an integrated bathroom. Accessible directly through the bedroom, thanks to a door integrated in the wooden panels on the walls, the toilet is detached from the rest of the room.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Paralelo 30 Arquitetura
Office

Products

Wood Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "Twins Apartment / Paralelo 30 Arquitetura" [Apartamento Twins / Paralelo 30 Arquitetura] 08 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943181/twins-apartment-paralelo-30-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream