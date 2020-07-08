Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Ortho Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Ortho Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Save this project
Ortho Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates

© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa+ 46

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: APOLLO Architects & Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  410
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Masao Nishikawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:ADVAN,FONTE TRADING,Kongo Industries Company Limited
  • Architect In Charge:Satoshi Kurosaki, APOLLO Architects & Associates
  • Design Team:APOLLO Architects & Associates Company Limited
  • Structural Engineer:Nomura Structures
  • Lighting Design:SIRIUS LIGHTING OFFICE
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. This ranch-style home is located in a quiet suburban neighborhood in the Kanto region. The clients purchased the tiered, irregularly shaped lot as a place to spend meaningful time as a family. They wanted courtyards to play a big part in their home life, and to fulfill that request, the design makes use of the distinctive property shape and topography.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

The exterior is defined by two massive, offset concrete volumes with a board-formed finish. Residents enter via a built-in four-car garage that is set back from the road, a design that takes advantage of the fact that the property has a higher average elevation than the road. The main level of the home is accessed by stairs or elevator from the underground parking area, enhancing security.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

On the main level, a small courtyard and a large garden terrace on the south side serve as intermediary zones where the residents can enjoy the distinctive outdoor environment of a ranch-style home while maintaining privacy. The closed kitchen—a request of the client’s wife—includes a bar counter so the family can eat as well as cook there. The kitchen is connected to the coffered-ceiling family room via the courtyard, lending both rhythm and depth to the space.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

A low step leads to a hallway dappled with light and shadow from a skylight, and beyond that to the laundry room, master bedroom, and other private spaces. All these rooms face the garden terrace on the south side, allowing the residents to spend as much time as they want outside without worrying about being seen by neighbors.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
APOLLO Architects & Associates
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Ortho Residence / APOLLO Architects & Associates" 08 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943115/ortho-residence-apollo-architects-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream