Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. India
  5. Saar Pool & Spa for a Private Residence / Vastu Shilpa Consultants

Saar Pool & Spa for a Private Residence / Vastu Shilpa Consultants

Save this project
Saar Pool & Spa for a Private Residence / Vastu Shilpa Consultants

© Vinay Panjwani © Vinay Panjwani © Vinay Panjwani © Vinay Panjwani + 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Spa, Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: Vastu Shilpa Consultants
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Vinay Panjwani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Duravit, Greenply, Kohler, Asian Paints, Certikin, Graphisoft, Greenlam Decowood, Grundfos, HKS, Restile
  • Architect In Charge: Sönke Hoof
  • Design Team: Sönke Hoof, Caitanya Patel, Michele Pallaoro
  • Clients: Monisha & Sanjay Desai
  • Engineering: JSCE
  • Landscape: Vastushilpa Consultants
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

The project is the underground extension to an existing residence in Ahmedabad, India. The brief asked for a recreational area with a lap-pool, gym and spa, while retaining most of the garden around the house. To achieve this the extension was placed underground, where it connects directly to an existing basement entertainment area. Here the pool forms the new main central element. The spa floats on it like a lantern. Its ribbed glass louvers can be used to control the degree of privacy.

Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

A long skylight marks the joint of old and new, flushing the pool area with natural daylight. Besides the connection though the main house, there is a separate entrance over a straight flight of stairs arriving on a stone slab over the pool. The material palette is reduced to exposed concrete, gray granite of different finishes and bamboo veneer.

Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

While the pool was the main focus of this intervention, in the design process the entrance area of ​​the bungalow was entirely reworked. The property is now accessed through a large steel pivot door, which connects the parking cum drop off area, with the entrance court. Curved white volumes beside the parking contain a waiting room and other facilities for drivers.

Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Vastu Shilpa Consultants
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Saar Pool & Spa for a Private Residence / Vastu Shilpa Consultants" 07 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943107/saar-pool-and-spa-for-a-private-residence-vastu-shilpa-consultants/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream