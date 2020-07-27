Hangzhou Spiral Villa / Tsutsumi and Associates

+ 36

Interiors Designers: Tsutsumi and Associates (Yoshimasa Tsutsumi, Weiwei Shi)

Lighting Design: Ljus Design (Makiko Ishioka)

Facility Planning: Beijing Dongzhouji Technical Consultation (Hoshiaki Ishikawa, Katsunori Takebayashi, Ryuji Yamazaki)

Construction: Hangzhou Lanjiang Decoration Co., Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. This project is to renovate a villa which has first basement and four floors and loft above ground. In the existing state, the staircase and the elevator were fixed in the corner, and the vertical relationship was completely separated. Therefore, we aimed to strength the relationship between the upper and lower floors, that is, the relationship of the family spent here.

First, we defined the staircase which takes charge of vertical movement as a symbolic existence, then moved it near the center of the floor and designed a spiral staircase with a strong centripetal force so that it could be seen from anywhere on each floor. Next, in order to absorb more day light and strengthen the relationship between the upper and lower floors, the slab on the second floor was partially removed, and a staircase was designed along the living room. That of the northern garden part was also removed and created a sunken garden, bringing plenty of daylight to the basement.

On the 3rd floor, there is a children’s rooms. The open space facing the spiral staircase is set up as kids space with cushioned tatami mats. Along the windows and wall, we designed small "room" where children can play freely and read books comfortably with the conscious of Louis Kahn philosophy.

On the attic, there was set up as a husband and wife's work space, and the roof was partially removed so that more sky light could enter to the room and spiral staircase. Since the height cannot be ensured, the existing beams are exposed. For the air condition, the floor-standing air conditioner is hided behind the peripheral wall. At night, the ceiling is softly lightened up by indirect lighting installed on the table.

I hope that everywhere in this villa the family can easy to communicate being conscious of the strong shape of the spiral staircase, also they strength family ties more.