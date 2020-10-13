Enseada do Castelo House / David Bastos

+ 28

Houses • Praia do Forte, Brazil Architects: David Bastos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 570 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Arquiteto Responsável: David Bastos

City: Praia do Forte

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A rational look points to a large beach house, with two floors, an inextricable facade and interiors overlooking the pool. It also points to the remarkable presence of wood and glass. It takes a more sensitive look, however, to capture the nuances of the project carried out in Praia do Forte, north of Salvador, for a couple who like to surround themselves with family and friends.

He likes it so much that 16 chairs surround the spacious dining table and another four remain on standby if more guests arrive. Clients wanted a house with a “more direct contemporary remembrance”, as David says, which is why the decision was made for square beams and pillars, much less rustic than the plump wooden structure common to several architect works. On the façade, the vertical brises purposefully accentuate the stature of the house, while the stones add texture to the surfaces.

The roof was cut out in different planes to neither exceed the height limit imposed by local legislation, nor reduce the internal ceiling height, which reaches 5 meters in the social area, which is abundantly ventilated by frames with generous openings. The Limestone floor throughout the internal area unifies and expands the environments in addition to emulating the tone of the beach sand.