Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Japan
  5. Skyterrace Apartment / wipe

Skyterrace Apartment / wipe

Save this project
Skyterrace Apartment / wipe

© Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano + 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Suginami City, Japan
  • Architects: wipe
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  272
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Toshiyuki Yano
  • Architect In Charge: Takashi Nabeshima, Kazuyuki Teraoka
  • Design Team: wipe
  • Structural Design : Komatsu Structural Design
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. A house opened to the sky - This apartment complex is located in a dense urban area in Tokyo. We have lost our privacy because of the smart phones and SNS that connect everyone anywhere and anytime in the present day. I think we need an architecture that gives us time to slowly communicate with ourselves when we go home after a tired day.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

This architecture strengthens the privacy by closing the façade in narrow front roads and densely urban area. Conversely, This architecture has each own private courtyard terrace that open up to the sky in the inside. Residents look up at the sky, and they relax here. This isolated space creates the slow and relaxing time. It is a space to communicate with themselves.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

The coexistence of the closed exterior and the open interior gives them the comfortable time and environment to communicate with themselves, and recharge their mind and body. This architecture cures their smartphone and SNS addiction of the present illnesses. And I hope it will be an opportunity to rethink what a truly happy and affluent life is.

Save this picture!
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Suginami City, Tokyo, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
wipe
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Japan
Cite: "Skyterrace Apartment / wipe" 03 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943011/skyterrace-apartment-wipe/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream